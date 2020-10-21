In ‘lobster war,’ Indigenous Canadians face attacks by fishermen

A battle over the lucrative lobster industry in Nova Scotia has become the latest flash point in a series of abuses of Indigenous people in Canada.

Non-indigenous boats protest the launch of a Mi'kmaq self-regulated fishery by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, in Saulnierville, Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The First Nation says a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling, known as the Marshall decision, granted the Mi'kmaq the right to catch and sell lobster outside of the regular fishing season. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
Non-Indigenous boats protest the launch of a Mi'kmaq self-regulated fishery by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, in Saulnierville, Nova Scotia, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. –Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Dan Bilefsky,
New York Times Service
October 21, 2020 | 10:53 AM

Jason Marr, an Indigenous lobsterman in Nova Scotia, was unloading his live catch at a storage facility last week when, he said, an angry mob of 200 commercial fishermen began pounding on the door, screaming to be let in.

Terrified, he barricaded himself inside a cold storage area, waiting for more than 90 minutes for police officers to respond to his call for help, as the crowd outside tossed rocks and a man urinated on the passenger seat of his van parked outside.

When authorities finally did arrive at the plant, Marr’s ordeal was not yet over. As several officers surrounded him, he said, the commercial fishermen formed a human chain and began passing crates of lobster from the building to the shoreline, dumping more than 3,000 pounds of his live lobsters.

Advertisement

Then, just days after the plant was ransacked, it was burned to the ground this past weekend, and the fire is being investigated as arson, rattling a sleepy community whose local economy depends on fishing.

“It feels like they have declared a lobster war against us,” said Michael Sack, chief of the Sipekne’katik First Nation, whose lobster fishermen were targeted in the attacks and who himself was assaulted last week when a commercial fisherman lunged at him during a protest at a lobster facility. “I believe that systemic racism is at play,” he added, noting that local suppliers were refusing to sell his people fuel, bait or traps.

The recent violence in southwestern Nova Scotia is part of escalating tensions over Canada’s lucrative lobster trade.

On one side are commercial fishermen who say that Indigenous fishermen are threatening their livelihoods by trapping the crustaceans outside the federally regulated lobster season.

On the other are Indigenous lobstermen who say they are being attacked with impunity for exercising their legal right to hunt and fish, a right negotiated in a centuries-old treaty and backed up by a decades-old court decision.

It’s a battle with high stakes.

Canada is the world’s biggest exporter of lobster, with about $1.1 billion of lobster sent annually to the United States. Nova Scotia is among the country’s leading lobster producers.

Advertisement

The lobster skirmish began last month after the Sipekne’katik First Nation opened its own fishery enterprise and began fishing lobster outside of the federal season, which takes place in the area from Nov. 30 to May 31.

Commercial fishermen viewed the Indigenous fishery as a threat to their livelihoods, and acts of sabotage began soon after. A fishing boat owned by an Indigenous fisherman was burned as the conflict turned violent.

The Sipekne’katik are part of the Mi’kmaq people, who live in Canada’s Atlantic coast, among other areas. Under a treaty dating to 1752, the Mi’kmaq have a right to hunt and fish to earn a “moderate livelihood.” That right was cemented in 1999 in a ruling by Canada’s Supreme Court.

But successive governments have failed to define what constitutes a “moderate livelihood,” and commercial fishermen argue that Indigenous fishing is undermining lobster conservation efforts and, by extension, their business.

This fight over lobster is only the latest flashpoint in a series of abuses against Indigenous people that have spurred a national reckoning about systemic racism in Canadian health care, education and law enforcement.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made reconciling with Canada’s Indigenous community a priority of his premiership in a country where they have been deprived of land, resources and food over the centuries. In 2018, Trudeau acknowledged the nation’s past “humiliation, neglect and abuse” of the country’s 1.4 million Indigenous people.

The violence in Nova Scotia has become a national political issue, with leaders of the opposition parties criticizing the government’s response. Jagmeet Singh, leader of the opposition New Democratic Party, has called the attacks “terrorism.”

Advertisement

On Monday, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller called the violence “disgusting, unacceptable and racist in nature,” joining a chorus of disapproval from government leaders, including Trudeau.

Members of the commercial fishing industry blamed the government for aggravating tensions by failing to adequately regulate lobster fishing.

Colin Sproul, vice president of the Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen’s Association, which represents 150 family-owned lobster businesses in southwest Nova Scotia, unequivocally condemned the violence. He said the issue had boiled over amid “commercial scale” fishing by Indigenous people during the off season, which he said was depleting the local lobster supply.

“There are existential consequences for our members’ livelihoods,” he said, adding that the well-intentioned imperative to reconcile with the local Indigenous community was taking precedence over science and conservation.

But Jeffrey A. Hutchings, a professor of biology at Dalhousie University who specializes in fishing sustainability, said the approximately 550 traps being used by the Mi’kmaq were negligible in a province where about 900,000 traps were used for lobster fishing.

“One can reasonably conclude that the mortality of lobsters in the area being fished by the Mi’kmaq is minimal relative to the mortality brought about by commercial fishermen,” he said.

The lobster battle has centered in a picturesque area peppered by villages with commercial fishing wharves and lobster plants. The issue has polarized this corner of Nova Scotia, where tensions over fishing rights have flared up in the past.

But the recent violence has surprised many with its intensity.

Police have charged a man with assaulting Sack while another man has been charged with arson for torching a van during Tuesday’s mob attack. A second lobster plant was also targeted in another attack the same night.

Indigenous leaders said the latest attacks underlined how Indigenous people across the country were being unfairly targeted.

In late September, there was a national outcry after Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman and mother of seven, broadcast a Facebook live video showing her being insulted by hospital staff with racist taunts.

That followed an incident over the summer when Allan Adam, leader of one of Canada’s First Nations in Alberta, was tackled to the pavement and punched by police over an expired license plate.

Marr was shocked by the vitriolic hatred he witnessed during the attack, noting how the commercial fishermen poured paint thinners and cement powder in the lobster holding tank in the building.

“There wasn’t one lobster that walked out of that alive,” he said.

Sack said he was concerned by what he characterized as a woeful lack of police response during last week’s attacks, adding that Indigenous lobster fishermen are now afraid of being attacked while fishing. He has called for the Canadian military to intercede.

Over the weekend, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair approved a request by Nova Scotia’s attorney general to send more officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the national police force, to the area. On Monday, he said law enforcement has been beefed up, including deploying more police officers and the coast guard.

Dora Maillet of Saulnierville, a village where Indigenous people have come to fish for lobster, said people in the area were shaken by the rising violence.

“Usually there’s not much going on and it’s quiet,” she said. “It gets you scared.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: World

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
POPE FRANCIS
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film October 21, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Purdue Pharma
OxyContin maker to plead guilty to 3 criminal charges, agree to $8 billion-plus settlement October 21, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Cambridge City Hall
Cambridge
New showers installed in Cambridge for homeless individuals October 21, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Health workers at the Brooklyn Hospital Center moved bodies to an overflow morgue trailer in May.Credit...Bryan Thomas/Getty Images
Death toll
'The bottom line is there are far more Americans dying from the pandemic than the news reports would suggest' October 21, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. last year.
CHILD SEPARATIONS
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found October 21, 2020 | 7:58 AM
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Protest for Black moped driver slammed by police car escalates in Providence October 20, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Army Fitness
Military fitness
Senators urge Pentagon to suspend implementation of Army's new fitness test October 20, 2020 | 10:41 PM
Western lowland gorilla baby rests in incubator shortly after birth.
CUTE
Baby male gorilla born at Franklin Park Zoo October 20, 2020 | 9:23 PM
'60 Minutes'
Trump taunts Lesley Stahl of '60 Minutes' after cutting off interview October 20, 2020 | 8:04 PM
A restaurant owner was assaulted in Salem over a tip dispute.
SALEM
Video: Customer assaults Salem restaurant owner after refusing to tip October 20, 2020 | 7:29 PM
Brockton
‘Bizarre’ explosions reported in Brockton Monday night; their cause remains a mystery October 20, 2020 | 7:26 PM
This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. After almost two years circling the ancient asteroid, OSIRIS-REx will attempt to descend to the treacherous, boulder-packed surface and snatch a handful of rubble on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/CSA/York/MDA via AP)
NASA
NASA spacecraft lands on surface of asteroid to bring samples back to earth October 20, 2020 | 7:15 PM
Local
Two vehicles go up in flames in South Boston October 20, 2020 | 7:12 PM
BOSTON, MA - 10/19/2020: 20fenwayrealestate -- The building seen here left on Jersey Street, 47 Brand, owned by the D'Angelo family and owners of Red Sox are looking to build an ambitious, long-term mixed-use development venture that would transform the neighborhood just outside the walls of Fenway Park. The five-acre project will feature a blend of office space, apartment buildings, street-level retail and possibly a hotel, along with public and green space, built over four separate sites situated along four of the streets -- Jersey, Lansdowne, Van Ness and Brookline Avenue (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: BUSINESS
Fenway
Here are the basics on the big development project around Fenway Park October 20, 2020 | 6:43 PM
The MBTA will finalize plans for service cuts, totaling up to $150 million before the end of the year, and they would take effect in the spring and summer.
MBTA
MBTA reduces next year's forecasted fare revenue October 20, 2020 | 6:20 PM
A nurse prepares a shot for a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.
VACCINE
Moderna vaccine could be approved for emergency use in December October 20, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Charlotte Durham, an owner-broker for Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty, shows clients a listing in Bozeman in the Black Bull community, a private golf course a few miles west of downtown.
National
Weary city dwellers escape to Montana, creating a property gold rush October 20, 2020 | 6:09 PM
The earliest known depiction of USS Constitution, a watercolor and gouache painting from the U.S. Navy Art Collection attributed to Michele Felice Corné and completed about 1803. It is part of a collection of documents related to the early years of the ship acquired by the museum that was unveiled during a virtual celebration for the ship's 223rd birthday on Wednesday.
U.S.S. Constitution
Papers shed light on early years of 'Old Ironsides,' Navy October 20, 2020 | 5:38 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker
Local
Activist ordered to stay away from Charlie Baker's home after leaving used needles outside October 20, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 821 new cases October 20, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu as seen during a television news interview in Roslindale after announcing her mayoral run on Sept. 15
Michelle Wu
4 things to know about Michelle Wu's 'food justice' agenda October 20, 2020 | 2:28 PM
In this photo released by the Columbia County (Wisconsin) Sheriffs Department, Brian Higgins is shown. Higgins, a 51-year-old man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was released Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from a Wisconsin jail after posting $10,000 cash bail. Authorities allege Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., was part of a crew conducting surveillance for the kidnapping plot. Higgins was the eighth person charged in the plot. (Columbia County Sheriffs Department via AP)
Crime
Man charged in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot released on bail October 20, 2020 | 2:20 PM
$$$
How Trump plowed through $1 billion, losing cash advantage October 20, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Restaurants
New Hampshire restaurant fined for violating virus orders October 20, 2020 | 1:54 PM
The Red Sox honored Pete Frates (in wheelchair) on Opening Day in 2015.
PETE FRATES
Foundation auctioning Pete Frates' sports collectibles to benefit people battling ALS October 20, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Pete Buttigieg (left) and Brad Stevens (right), in case you can't tell them apart.
Politics
'The crossover event we’ve all been waiting for': Brad Stevens to rally Democrats with Pete Buttigieg October 20, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Peter Madsen
Danish submarine killer briefly escapes from prison October 20, 2020 | 12:30 PM
The Handelman family.
Ashland
Fundraiser set up for wife, five children of man struck and killed while riding moped in Ashland October 20, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Accidental cuts and bruises to the face, head and neck from cellphones are sending increasing numbers of Americans to the emergency room.
Cell phone alerts
Mass. is deploying cell phone alerts to combat COVID-19 spread in high risk communities October 20, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Politics
McConnell warns White House against COVID relief deal October 20, 2020 | 11:22 AM