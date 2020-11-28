Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist

The attack has renewed fears of Iran striking back against the U.S., Israel's closest ally in the region, as it did earlier this year when a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general.

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, right, sits in a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 23, 2019. Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist that Israel alleged led the Islamic Republic's military nuclear program until its disbanding in the early 2000s was killed in a targeted attack that saw gunmen use explosives and machine gun fire Friday Nov. 27, 2020, state television said. Two others are unidentified.
In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, right, sits in a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 23, 2019. Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist that Israel alleged led the Islamic Republic's military nuclear program until its disbanding in the early 2000s was killed in a targeted attack that saw gunmen use explosives and machine gun fire Friday Nov. 27, 2020, state television said. Two others are unidentified. –(Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL,
AP
November 28, 2020

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday demanded the “definitive punishment” of those behind the killing of a scientist who led Tehran’s disbanded military nuclear program, as the Islamic Republic blamed Israel for a slaying that has raised fears of reignited tensions across the Middle East.

After years of being in the shadows, the image of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh suddenly was to be seen everywhere in Iranian media, as his widow spoke on state television and officials publicly demanded revenge on Israel for the scientist’s slaying.

Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian scientists a decade ago amid earlier tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, has yet to comment on Fakhrizadeh’s killing Friday. However, the attack bore the hallmarks of a carefully planned, military-style ambush, the likes of which Israel has been accused of conducting before.

Advertisement

The attack has renewed fears of Iran striking back against the U.S., Israel’s closest ally in the region, as it did earlier this year when a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general. The U.S. military acknowledged moving an aircraft carrier back into the region, while an Iranian lawmaker suggested throwing out U.N. nuclear inspectors in response to the killing.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Fakhrizadeh “the country’s prominent and distinguished nuclear and defensive scientist.” Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state, said Iran’s first priority after the killing was the “definitive punishment of the perpetrators and those who ordered it.” He did not elaborate.

Speaking earlier Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the killing.

“We will respond to the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh in a proper time,” Rouhani said. “The Iranian nation is smarter than falling into the trap of the Zionists. They are thinking to create chaos.”

Both Rouhani and Khamenei said that Fakhrizadeh’s death would not stop the nuclear program. Iran’s civilian atomic program has continued its experiments and now enriches a growing uranium stockpile up to 4.5% purity in response to the collapse of Iran’s nuclear deal after the U.S.’ 2018 withdrawal from the accord.

Advertisement

That’s still far below weapons-grade levels of 90%, though experts warn Iran now has enough low-enriched uranium for at least two atomic bombs if it chose to pursue them.

Analysts have compared Fakhrizadeh to being on par with Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who led America’s Manhattan Project in World War II that created the atom bomb.

Fakhrizadeh headed Iran’s so-called AMAD program that Israel and the West have alleged was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon. The International Atomic Energy Agency says that “structured program” ended in 2003. Iran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful.

Fakhrizadeh’s widow appeared unnamed on state television in a black chador, saying his death would spark a thousand others to take up his work.

“He wanted to get martyred and his wish came true,” she said.

Hard-line Iranian media has begun circulating memorial images showing Fakhrizadeh standing alongside a machine-gun-cradling likeness of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whom the U.S. killed in the January drone strike.

Soleimani’s death led to Iran retaliating with a ballistic missile barrage that injured dozens of American troops, but Tehran also has the support of proxy forces across the Mideast that it can call upon. The Iranian Guard’s naval forces routinely shadow and have tense encounters with U.S. Navy forces in the Persian Gulf as well.

Hours after the attack, the Pentagon announced it had brought the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier back into the Middle East, an unusual move as the carrier already spent months in the region. It cited the drawdown of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq as the reason for the decision, saying “it was prudent to have additional defensive capabilities in the region to meet any contingency.”

Advertisement

Iran has conducted attacks targeting Israeli interests abroad over the killing of its scientists, like in the case of the three Iranians recently freed in Thailand in exchange for a detained British-Australian academic.

Iran also could throw out inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, who have provided an unprecedented, realtime look at Iran’s nuclear program since the deal. Nasrollah Pezhmanfar, a hard-line lawmaker, said a statement calling to expel the “IAEA’s spy inspections” could be read Sunday, the parliament’s official website quoted him as saying.

Friday’s attack happened in Absard, a village just east of the capital that is a retreat for the country’s elite. Iranian state television said an old truck with explosives hidden under a load of wood blew up near a sedan carrying Fakhrizadeh.

As Fakhrizadeh’s sedan stopped, at least five gunmen emerged and raked the car with rapid fire, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency said. The precision of the attack led to the suspicion of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service being involved. The CIA separately declined to comment on the attack Saturday.

State media has only said the attack killed Fakhrizadeh, though a statement Saturday from the European Union described the incident as killing “an Iranian government official and several civilians.” EU officials did not respond to requests for comment.

In Tehran, a small group of hard-line protesters burned images of Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, who has said his administration will consider reentering Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. And while burning an American and Israeli flag, the hard-liners criticized Iran’s foreign minister who helped negotiate the nuclear deal, showing the challenge ahead of Tehran if officials chose to come back the accord.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: World Crime

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Osceola County Sheriff's Office patrol cars are posted outside a home in Celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.
Anthony Todt
Connecticut man charged in family's death near Disney: 'I wasn't there' November 29, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Housing activists erect a sign in front of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's house, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Swampscott, Mass. Renters are still being evicted during the coronavirus pandemic despite a federal order that is supposed to keep them in their homes.
Housing
Despite federal ban, renters still being evicted amid virus November 29, 2020 | 10:17 AM
On Facebook, the Waltham Police posted a video of a suspect in connection with a recent string of assaults in the area, hoping the public could help identify them.
Waltham
Police probe string of unprovoked assaults in Waltham, ask public's assistance to ID alleged assailant November 29, 2020 | 10:01 AM
This Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah.
Utah
That mysterious monolith in the Utah desert? It’s gone, officials say November 29, 2020 | 9:16 AM
A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as travelers arrive at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.
Coronavirus
Fears of coronavirus jump intensify in Thanksgiving's aftermath November 29, 2020 | 8:45 AM
Pope Francis
Pope, with new cardinals, warns church against mediocrity November 29, 2020 | 8:30 AM
Maine
Police: Maine man killed dad's cat with frying pan on Thanksgiving November 29, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Tokyo Olympic organizers shared that it will hold 18 test events from March to May in preparation for the Olympic Games.
Olympics 2021
Reports: Cost of Tokyo Olympic delay put at about $2 billion November 29, 2020 | 7:23 AM
A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the general election continues in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election November 28, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Dorchester, MA--11/25/2020-- RN Kelly Hogan (C) talks to a patient before administering a COVID-19 test at the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center Mobile testing site at Franklin Field. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,914 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths November 28, 2020 | 5:09 PM
The Hanover Police Department tweeted this photo, of what appears to be a one-eyed, Eastern Red Screech owl, after its rescue from a road.
Local Wildlife
Rescued: Hanover police scoop Eastern Red Screech Owl from the road November 28, 2020 | 3:05 PM
New Bedford
27 displaced in New Bedford after turkey frying sparks fire November 28, 2020 | 2:15 PM
In this image taken on Tuesday, Nov. 3 2020, Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store in Brooklyn, NY prepares for Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010 to encourage consumers to Shop Small, this year on November 28, 2020.
Small Business Saturday
Retailers grapple with pandemic on Small Business Saturday November 28, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Rescued Kemp’s ridley sea turtles receive care at Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
New England Aquarium
Turbulent trip from Boston to New Orleans: Storms, broken plane force layover for rescued turtles November 28, 2020 | 12:28 PM
President-elect Joe Biden departs after his holiday address, at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Del., Nov. 25, 2020. Lists of names of those the president-elect is said to be considering for his cabinet are flying across Washington, prompting lawmakers and interest groups to raise questions about some top contenders. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
President-elect Joe Biden
Top contenders for Biden’s cabinet draw fire from all sides November 28, 2020 | 12:09 PM
In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Pope Francis incenses the altar as he celebrates Mass on the occasion of the Christ the King festivity, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Vatican
Pope elevating 13 new cardinals in ceremony marked by COVID November 28, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Astronaut James Irwin beside the Rover parked near the lunar module, looking northeast, Mount Hadley in the background.
NASA
NASA offers 5,000 prize for inventive ways to unload cargo from lunar rovers, spacecraft November 28, 2020 | 10:39 AM
President-elect Joe Biden
Biden plans swift moves to protect and advance LGBTQ rights November 28, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Natick
The remains of a Native American, who fought in the Revolutionary War, to be buried in Natick November 28, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Vaccine distribution
AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts military role in vaccines November 28, 2020 | 9:09 AM
National News
2 shot, killed at Northern California mall on Black Friday November 28, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Back Bay
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob a blind man in Back Bay November 28, 2020 | 8:08 AM
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee.
2020 Election
Milwaukee County vote recount gives Biden small boost November 28, 2020 | 7:58 AM
Dorchester
Alleged extremist arrested at T station on illegal gun charge November 28, 2020 | 7:49 AM
A tourist in a face mask pauses for photos with Michael Jackson's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
LA
Los Angeles bans almost all public gatherings to stop virus surge November 28, 2020 | 7:35 AM
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich. Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded.
Tony Hsieh
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46 November 28, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Coronavirus
Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving November 27, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Danielle Rogers, a RN, conducted a test with a patient for COVID-19 at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge near Grove Hall in Boston on Nov. 5.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 4,464 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths November 27, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Local
Police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers November 27, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Politics
Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race November 27, 2020 | 3:28 PM