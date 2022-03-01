Watch: What NYT photojournalist Lynsey Addario is seeing on the ground in Kyiv

Newsletter Signup
New York Times photojournalist Lynsey Addario shared Tuesday what she is seeing on the ground in Kyiv, six days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Addario spoke to CNN from a bunker, where she was taking shelter after a siren went off.
“It’s an incredible operation,” she said of Ukrainians volunteering for the nation’s defense. “I’m seeing people around the city coming out. I’ve seen everyone from teachers — there’s a coffee roaster behind me who is here now working with the volunteers and the military. An accountant. There’s a woman here who’s fiance decided to join two weeks ago and said, ‘I don’t have time to get married, we’re at war.’ So she decided to join. I mean, it’s incredible.”
The photojournalist said the mood in the city has gotten “progressively more tense” in the last two weeks, ratcheting up in the last five days.
“People are really jittery,” she said. “There are checkpoints popping up around the city. You have to be really careful because people are nervous. They’re worried about Russians infiltrating, and so there are random shootings. So yeah, it’s very tense.”
Addario said she thinks residents of the country’s capital city are “expecting the worst” but resigned and ready for whatever may occur in the coming days and weeks.
“I think no one knows what’s going to happen … We were on our way out this morning, every day there’s sort of a new set of credentials or permits required to move around,” she said. “We saw an open supermarket without a line, so we ran in and bought everything we could. I mean, people are stocking up on supplies. It’s really sort of a city under siege. It’s a city that’s just preparing for whatever happens next.”
Below, some of Addario’s photos from Ukraine:
