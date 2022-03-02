Here’s a look at what it’s like on the ground in Kyiv right now

Newsletter Signup
Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, is experiencing heavy bombing from Russian military forces Wednesday night.
There is a chance the city could fall to Russian troops, becoming the second major city to do so, after Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, came under Russian control earlier today.
Russia has reportedly been increasingly targeting civilians, and casualties are rising. More than 2,000 civilians have been killed so far, according to the Ukrainian government, though the actual number is unclear.
Russian military forces were seen encircling Kyiv earlier Wednesday, besieging the city and cutting it off from electricity, medicine, water, and heat. Kyiv alone reportedly has 15,000 people sleeping in subways, The New York Times reported.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and the port city of Mariupol, are also under attack.
CBS international correspondent Charlie D’Agata said in a video showing bright flashes in the sky that he’s experiencing the biggest blasts he’s ever seen.
Other videos and photos shared on Twitter captured the blasts as well.
A video from the The New York Times shows Ukrainians sleeping in Kyiv’s subways tonight and documents what it’s like for them right now.
“I’m on the subway now and it’s terrible how many kids are there,” Sofiya, a Kyiv resident, says. “We want to live in an independent, normal country. I hope all this violence and cruelness ends soon.”
CNN’s Anderson Cooper spoke to a former general Wednesday night about the military difficulties of invading a city.
Earlier Wednesday, CNN spoke to Tata Marharian, a member of the Ukrainian Volunteer Medical Battalion, about what she’s seeing on the ground.
“I’m seeing dead children. I’m seeing hospitals being bombed. I’m seeing churches being bombed,” she said.
“It’s difficult. I don’t know what to tell you. You wanna know what I’m seeing? I’m seeing my people die.”
Marharian said she was studying international humanitarianism at a university before the war, but never expected to see it with her own eyes in her own country.
Marharian also said she’s sure Russian forces are intentionally attacking civilians. She said she saw them attacking evacuation buses earlier in the day.
“There’s no way it was by accident,” she said.
Still, Marharian said, she feels she and others fighting and working as medics are making a big difference.
“I’ve never felt happier to be Ukrainian. I’ve never felt more lucky to be born in this country,” she said.
