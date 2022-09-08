World ‘A momentous life’: New England politicians react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II "Queen Elizabeth II was an adept leader who changed with the times, yet still managed to be timeless." Boston, MA - 7/11/1976: Queen Elizabeth II meets Boston mayor Kevin White, July 11, 1976. (Ted Dully/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 170106_EF_005

Local leaders bridged the gap between England and New England as they reacted to the death of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the monarch Thursday afternoon after raising concern for her health that morning. The queen was 96 years old, and died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Here’s what local politicians had to say about the queen’s passing.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a statement Thursday afternoon on behalf of the city, praising the queen’s “grace and steadfast leadership.”

Boston mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose grace & steadfast leadership have inspired generations around the world. Our hearts are with her family, loved ones & the people of the UK. pic.twitter.com/d8YG7sRYTN — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) September 8, 2022

Nearly every state governor across New England issued a statement mourning the history-making monarch.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont praised Queen Elizabeth’s “stability and stoicism,” adding that his state “is often referred to as the Gateway to New England and home to New London and New Britain.”

Queen Elizabeth II set a standard throughout her lifetime for stability and stoicism. She was a fine leader, guiding her nation through a time of immense change and turmoil. Today, we honor her life and memory. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/06Nsrp3Yt6 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 8, 2022

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee had a similar sentiment, applauding the queen’s “strength and sincerity.”

On behalf of all Rhode Islanders, I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.



For over 7 decades, Queen Elizabeth II led with strength and sincerity. Her legacy will live on for generations to come. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) September 8, 2022

Governor Chris Sununu spoke on behalf of the people of New Hampshire.

For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II guided the UK through historic events, with resolve and a deep passion and love for her citizens. I join the people of New Hampshire in mourning her passing, and our condolences are with the Royal Family, and the people of the UK during this time. https://t.co/hbX0zUmTjO — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) September 8, 2022

Vermont Governor Phil Scott referred to the monarch as a “unifying figure.”

Queen Elizabeth II was an inspiration and unifying figure to millions across the globe for her embodiment of duty and service. I join many Vermonters in extending my sincere sympathy to the British people and the Commonwealth of Nations on the loss of such a historic figure. — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) September 8, 2022

Maine Governor Janet Mills looked back across Queen Elizabeth’s “historic reign.”

Queen Elizabeth served with dignity and grace across her historic seventy year reign. On behalf of the people of Maine, I offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) September 8, 2022

Other politicians also expressed their condolences for the loss of the leader.

“Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her life of service, dedication to her country, and commitment to peace. The world has lost a historic leader,” Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal said. “May Her Majesty rest in peace.”

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern said the Queen’s commitment to the British public was “unmatched.”

For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has been a beacon of stability, strength and leadership. Her commitment to her people has been unmatched. My thoughts are with the Royal Family and the United Kingdom as they mourn her loss and honor her legacy. pic.twitter.com/bwLq0XNmJc — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) September 8, 2022

“For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her life to her country and public service,” Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark said. “She was a symbol of strength and grace, and her role as a female leader on the world stage has forever changed us. I send my condolences to the royal family & the entire United Kingdom.”

Massachusetts Rep. Bill Keating offered his “sincere condolences,” and named the queen as the “one constant” in an ever-changing world.

The world has drastically changed over the last seventy years, but one constant in that time has been Queen Elizabeth. Today, it is not just citizens of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth nations mourning their queen, but the world at large mourning a steadfast leader. — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) September 8, 2022

Some leaders highlighted the United States’ strong relationship with Great Britain. Maine Senator Susan Collins praised the United Kingdom as “one of America’s greatest allies.”

For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has been a source of strength & stability for one of America’s greatest allies. Her historic reign was defined by her dignity, character, & devotion to duty. She will be deeply missed, but her faithful service & leadership will be long remembered. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 8, 2022

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy added that Queen Elizabeth “helped midwife the special relationship between Britain and the United States.”

Other leaders praised the resiliency of the British public in a tumultuous time.

“A momentous life & era have ended,” Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said, praising the queen’s “enduring model for perseverance & devotion to duty & service.”

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is also chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, released a statement detailing the queen’s influence throughout history.

“She took the throne at an age when most people are beginning their adult lives and was tasked with the immense responsibility of leading her nation in the aftermath of World War II,” Shaheen wrote. “In her 70 years on the throne, she bore witness to the most consequential events that our world has ever seen and helped foster the close and important relationship that the United States shares with the United Kingdom.”

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said that the monarch “reigned through some of Britain’s darkest times.”

Queen Elizabeth II reigned through some of Britain’s darkest times with bravery & great personal strength. My condolences to her family, and to all those mourning her loss in the UK and around the world. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 8, 2022

In a statement, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy spoke of his personal encounter with the vigor of the British people.

“As a longtime member of the British-American Parliamentary Working Group, I recently traveled to London to take part in our annual conferences,” he wrote. “The respect in which Queen Elizabeth was held was evident in all I met, and the outpouring of emotion worldwide today, is tribute to her steady presence as head of state.”

Similarly, New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan said that Queen Elizabeth’s character “epitomizes the resiliency & strength of the British people.”

Queen Elizabeth II led her life with an unwavering devotion to Britain. For 70 years, she was a source of comfort & trust for her country. Her character epitomizes the resiliency & strength of the British people.



My prayers are with the Royal Family & all who are mourning today. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) September 8, 2022

New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas said the queen will be remembered “for her strength and resoluteness through decades of service, including some of her nation’s—and the world’s—most tumultuous moments. I join all those remembering her and mourning her loss.”

Politicians praised the queen’s tenacity. Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin described her as “a force to be reckoned with.”

Queen Elizabeth II was a force to be reckoned with. She reigned for 70 years with grace and compassion.



The prayers of the American people are with our great allies and friends in the United Kingdom during this difficult time.



May Her Majesty rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/uavT14lV3E — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) September 8, 2022

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed added, “As a monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was an adept leader who changed with the times, yet still managed to be timeless. Now she belongs to history and the ages. We join her countrymen and people across the globe in mourning her passing and celebrating her life.”

Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka said that Queen Elizabeth “used the powers of her office to help people in the United Kingdom and across the world.”

During #QueenElizabeth’s history-spanning reign, she fulfilled her duties and used the powers of her office to help people in the United Kingdom and across the world. I offer the @RoyalFamily my heartfelt condolences. — Senate President Karen Spilka (@KarenSpilka) September 8, 2022