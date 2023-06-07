World Photos: Hundreds of wildfires blaze throughout Canada "Across the country as of today, there are 414 wildfires burning — 239 of which are determined to be out of control," according to Canada's minister of emergency preparedness, Bill Blair. Hundreds of wildfires continued to burn throughout Canada on Wednesday, burning millions of acres and forcing thousands to be evacuated. Communications Nova Scotia/The Canadian Press via AP

More than 400 wildfires continued to burn across Canada on Wednesday, burning over 9 million acres of land and forcing tens of thousands to be evacuated, according to officials.

Canada’s wildfire season has ravaged the country, with 414 active wildfires — 239 determined to be out of control — causing the evacuation of 20,183 people, the burning of 9.6 million acres, road closures, telecommunication interruptions, and threats to high voltage power lines, Canada’s minister of emergency preparedness, Bill Blair, said in a Wednesday press conference.

“I want to assure Canadians that all orders of government are working closely together, including with our indigenous partners, to ensure a coordinated and effective response,” he said. “It’s all hands on deck, and it’s around the clock.”

Smoke from the wildfires has travelled into the U.S, blanketing skies in haze and smog and prompting East Coast and Midwest states to issue air quality warnings.

See photos of the wildfires in Canada below:

Firefighters battle a grass fire burning on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Monday.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press via AP

A wildfire burns on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Monday. No structures were damaged, but firefighters had to deal with extremely windy conditions while putting out the blaze.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press via AP

In this May 29, 2023, aerial image courtesy of the Nova Scotia Government in Canada, a helicopter drops water on the Tantallon wildfire, west of Halifax.

Handout / Nova Scotia Government / AFP

In this aerial image, wildfires burn in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Communications Nova Scotia / The Canadian Press via AP – Communications Nova Scotia/The Canadian Press via AP

In this May 28, 2023, image courtesy of the Nova Scotia Government in Canada, smoke rises from a wildfire near Barrington Lake in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County.

Handout / Nova Scotia Government / AFP

In this aerial image, a collapsed bridge is seen between the Clyde River and Port Clyde as wildfires burn in Nova Scotia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Communications Nova Scotia / The Canadian Press via AP

A helicopter flies above the Cameron Bluffs wildfire near Port Alberni, British Columbia, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. James MacDonald / Bloomberg

A fixed-wing waterbomber drops water onto the Cameron Bluffs wildfire near Port Alberni, British Columbia, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. James MacDonald / Bloomberg

Department of Natural Resources and Renewables crew members Matt Sartoris, left, and Ryan McLellan cool off while fighting wildfires near Tantallon, Nova Scotia, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Communications Nova Scotia / The Canadian Press via AP

A helicopter contracted by the province drops water on a hot spot in Yankeetown, Nova Scotia, as an excavator makes a fire break, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Communications Nova Scotia /The Canadian Press via AP

The Eagle wildfire burns, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Government of Alberta Fire Service / The Canadian Press via AP

Smoke rises from a wildfire near Barrington Lake in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County, May 29, 2023. Handout / Nova Scotia Government / AFP via Getty Images

Smoke rises from the Tantallon wildfire, west of Halifax, May 29, 2023. Handout / Nova Scotia Government / AFP via Getty Images

The Bald Mountain wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area on Friday, May 12, 2023. Government of Alberta Fire Service / Canadian Press via AP

A structure is destroyed by the wildfires, in Drayton Valley in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press via AP

Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighter Kalen MacMullin of Sydney, Nova Scotia, works on a fire in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Communications Nova Scotia / The Canadian Press via AP

Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighters Walter Scott, left, and Zac Simpson work on a fire in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Communications Nova Scotia / The Canadian Press via AP