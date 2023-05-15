OFFICIAL RULES:

WhaleAid Giveaway CONTEST (the “Contest”)

By participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the sponsors of the Contest, WhaleAid and Boston Globe Media Partners LLC (together, “Sponsors”), which are binding and final on matters relating to this Contest. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. This Contest is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Instagram. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Instagram. These Official Rules and the Contest are subject to modification by Sponsor at any time in its sole discretion.

1. ELIGIBILITY. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States, who are 18 years or older. Sponsors and their employees, parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and their respective immediate families and household members are not eligible to enter or win.

2. TO ENTER. Limit one Entry per person. To enter, provide your name, valid email address and birthday. Entrants using multiple email addresses may be disqualified. The authorized account holder of the email account used to enter will be deemed to be the Entrant.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS. Winners will be selected via email. Winner will be notified of his or her selection by Thursday, May 18th. If a prize is not collected promptly, Sponsors may select a replacement winner.

4. Prizes. One Winner will receive two tickets to WhaleAid.

Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, and is subject to expiration dates. Details of the Prize may change, based on availability. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute the Prize or portions thereof if Prize cannot be awarded as described. Sponsors will determine all elements of Prize in their sole discretion. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality, or nature of any third party product or service related to the Prize. Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this Contest and use of the Prize. Winner must comply with any third party terms and conditions applicable to the redemption and use of the Prize.

Winner may not substitute, assign, or transfer the Prize or redeem the Prize for cash. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with the Prize. Winner forfeits any unused portions of the Prize. The awarding of any Prize is contingent on full compliance with these Official Rules. If a Winner is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, that Winner will forfeit the Prize and the Prize may be awarded to an alternate winner.

7. Privacy and Publicity. Entrants agree that Sponsor will add Entrants’ email addresses to Boston Globe newsletter mailing list(s) and provide email addresses to WhaleAid for addition to their newsletter mailing list(s).

9. RELEASE. Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, or garbled entries or email for whatever cause or other errors whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Contest. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Contest or downloading materials from or use of the Website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Contest or Website, who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsors, will be disqualified and all associated Entries will be void. Each Sponsor reserve the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest at any time and for any reason, including, but not limited to, if any portion of the Contest is, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of Entries, and, if terminated, Sponsor may select the Potential Winner in a random drawing from among all non-suspect, eligible Entries received for such drawing prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor.

By participating, Entrants agree that Sponsors, suppliers of the Prize, Instagram, and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising and promotion agencies and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents (collectively, “Released Parties”) will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by Entrants against, any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prize or participation in this Contest. In the event of a dispute regarding Entries received from multiple users having the same email or social media account, the authorized subscriber of the email or social media account at the time of entry will be deemed to be the Entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. Authorized account subscriber is the natural person who is assigned the email address or account by the internet service provider (ISP), online service provider, social media platform, or other organization responsible for such assignment. Released Parties are not responsible for any unauthorized use of Entries by third parties.

Any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with participating in this Contest but in no event attorneys’ fees and under no circumstances will any Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased.

10. GOVERNING LAW/JURISDICTION. The Contest and these Official Rules are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the substantive laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (as distinguished from the choice of law rules) and the United States of America applicable to contracts made and performed entirely in Massachusetts and where the relevant contacts are with such state. Except where prohibited, as a condition of participating in this Contest, Entrants agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, the prizes awarded, or the determination of the Winner shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action. Entrants further agree that in any cause of action, the Released Parties entire liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Contest, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorneys’ fees and/or experts’ fees and costs. By entering, Entrants waive the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages and further waive all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

11. WINNER’S NAME. For the name of the Winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Whale Aid Giveaway Contest, c/o Boston Globe Media Partners LLC, 1 Exchange Pl, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109. Requests for Winner names must be received no later than 60 days from the Winner selection date described in paragraph 4.