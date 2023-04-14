Celtics For $6.79m, a Newton mansion with a Boston Celtics court The mansion offers five bedroom suites, seven baths, and a three-car garage on a half acre-plus. The basketball court has 20-foot ceilings and boasts a Boston Celtics logo in the key and Celtics players on the wall. Drone Home Media

Just in time for the playoffs, this West Newton Hill home is perfect for any Boston Celtics fan looking to perfect a jump-shot.

Built in 2010, 23 Forest Ave. is a five-bed, seven-bath home that features a 1,500-square-foot indoor basketball court with 20-foot ceilings on the lower level. It also functions as a golf simulator or batting cage, which comes with the sale of the home. The home is on the market for $6,795,000.

“The unique quality is having the ultimate play space for a family,” said Mitchel Bernstein of MB Associates, Coldwell Banker Realty, who has the listing. “He bought the house 12 years ago and had two young boys. They’re a golf-enthusiast family.”

The rest of the 8,786-square-foot Colonial is equally as lovely. A wrap-around porch welcomes guests into the home, which sits on more than a half acre. On the first floor, you’ll find beautiful millwork and hardwood floors.

A beautifully-designed eat-in kitchen is perfect for any busy family, thanks to the top-of-the-line appliances and center island.

Off the kitchen is a bright, window-filled dining room.

The family room features several built-ins, a coffered ceiling, and a wall of windows that opens up to the southwest-facing backyard, which is flat and grassy.

There are two staircases to the second floor, where the five bedroom suites and laundry room are located. There’s also an additional unfinished walk-up space for storage.

Back on the first floor, a spacious mudroom with cubbies and a wall of cabinetry offers a side entry, as well as access to the three-car garage.