Celtics

For $6.79m, a Newton mansion with a Boston Celtics court

The mansion offers five bedroom suites, seven baths, and a three-car garage on a half acre-plus.

23-forest-ave-newton-celtics-court
The basketball court has 20-foot ceilings and boasts a Boston Celtics logo in the key and Celtics players on the wall. Drone Home Media

By Megan Johnson -- Globe correspondent

Just in time for the playoffs, this West Newton Hill home is perfect for any Boston Celtics fan looking to perfect a jump-shot.

Built in 2010, 23 Forest Ave. is a five-bed, seven-bath home that features a 1,500-square-foot indoor basketball court with 20-foot ceilings on the lower level. It also functions as a golf simulator or batting cage, which comes with the sale of the home. The home is on the market for $6,795,000.

23-forest-ave-newton-court

“The unique quality is having the ultimate play space for a family,” said Mitchel Bernstein of MB Associates, Coldwell Banker Realty, who has the listing. “He bought the house 12 years ago and had two young boys. They’re a golf-enthusiast family.”

more Spring house hunt

The rest of the 8,786-square-foot Colonial is equally as lovely. A wrap-around porch welcomes guests into the home, which sits on more than a half acre. On the first floor, you’ll find beautiful millwork and hardwood floors.

23-forest-ave-newton-exterior
. – Drone Home Media
23-forest-ave-newton-foyer
. – Drone Home Media

A beautifully-designed eat-in kitchen is perfect for any busy family, thanks to the top-of-the-line appliances and center island.

Advertisement:

Off the kitchen is a bright, window-filled dining room.

23-forest-ave-newton-kitchen
. – Drone Home Media
23-forest-ave-newton-dining
. – Drone Home Media

The family room features several built-ins, a coffered ceiling, and a wall of windows that opens up to the southwest-facing backyard, which is flat and grassy. 

23-forest-ave-newton-living-room
. – Drone Home Media

There are two staircases to the second floor, where the five bedroom suites and laundry room are located. There’s also an additional unfinished walk-up space for storage.   

Back on the first floor, a spacious mudroom with cubbies and a wall of cabinetry offers a side entry, as well as access to the three-car garage. 