Johnny Damon selling Florida home for $30 million

Switch-hitting from home runs to a change of home, Red Sox legend Johnny Damon is looking to sell his Florida mansion.
The former outfielder and 2004 World Series champion has placed his Windermere, Fla., house on the market for $30,000,000. Located in a gated neighborhood, Damon’s 20,240- square-foot house sits on nearly 5 acres.
“The property is truly a one-of-a-kind masterpiece,” the listing agent, Alice-Anne Jackson of Corcoran Premier Realty, said. “Not only is it unique to have a double waterfront lot that spans nearly five acres within one of Orlando’s most coveted gated communities, but it is also rare to find a waterfront home with this bedroom count, level of amenities, and attention to detail in both the construction and the design.”
The house contains nine bedrooms and 17 (13 full, four half) bathrooms. Inside, you can find a dining room clad in stone, a modern kitchen with an oval island, fish tanks, a game room with a bar, a wine cellar, and an office.
But that’s not all. The house’s future owners can enjoy a two-lane bowling alley, a two-story gym, a home theater, a hair salon, and so much more. The house also includes an eight-car garage.
“The owners really took the time to envision, design, and build a dream home, one that meets every standard of luxury, ideal for both family living and also perfect for entertaining,” Jackson said.
Outside, there are patios, balconies, a playground, a fireplace, a tennis court, a pool, and a kitchen.
