The top 10 celebrity real estate stories of 2022

The mansion where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filmed their Netflix special may be the hot celebrity abode these days, but a number of mansions of the well-to-do and well-coiffed made headlines this year.
Kim Kardashian buys Cindy Crawford’s Malibu (Calif.) mansion
Sold for $70.4 million
7,450 square feet
3.2 acres
Highlights: A wraparound deck with a firepit, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, a gym with vaulted ceilings, a media room, beach access, a pool and cabana with its own fireplace, and an owner suite with two bathrooms, a sitting area, and a fireplace.
***
Betty White’s beautiful Carmel-by-the-Sea (Calif.) home
Sold for $10.77 million
3,621 square feet
0.3 of an acre
Highlights: Sweeping views of the Pacific through walls of glass, a bathroom vanity the late actress designed, and beautifully landscaped grounds.
Former Mark Wahlberg estate featured in Entourage
Listed for $28.5 million
13,000 square feet
1.7 acres
Highlights: Boxing gym, pool/grotto with hot tub behind a waterfall, a basketball court, a putting green, 1,000 square feet of decks, and an action-star-worthy home theater.
***
Trevor Noah lists dramatic Manhattan penthouse
Listed for $12.95 million
3,600 square feet
Highlights: Two floors of living space, 15-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a home theater, a black granite wet bar, a 1,000-square-foot terrace with a heated plunge pool, and hand-rubbed Cortina leather walls in the primary bedroom.
***
Steve McQueen’s cool Malibu home
Listed for $16.99 million
4,300-plus square feet
Highlights: Several wide decks, ocean views, outdoor showers, a soaking tub, and stairs to the beach.
***
Sandra Bullock’s stunning San Diego mansion
Sold for $5.6 million
6,000 square feet
91 acres
Highlights: Hundreds of olive, avocado, and citrus trees, an adobe hacienda, a detached guest house, and an owner suite with private access to the pool, a steam shower, and an adobe fireplace.
***
Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach contemporary
Listed for $29.5 million
10,632 square feet
0.54 of an acre
Highlights: 100 feet of water frontage, floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors, an expansive deck, mahogany paneling, 22-foot ceilings, a cabana on the private beach, a movie theater, a wine room, an elevator, a private dock, and an owner suite with a walk-in closet, a sitting area, a private terrace, and two baths.
***
Terry Bradshaw’s super Oklahoma ranch
Listed for $22.5 million
8,600-square-foot main house, 2,600-square-foot manager’s house, and a bunkhouse
744 acres
Highlights: a 1,000-square-foot patio, stocked fishing lakes and ponds, a show-pig building, a 50-stall mare barn, and a two-story doghouse.
***
Hawaii’s ‘Waterfalling Estate’: Justin Bieber’s vacation rental spot
Listed for $9.95 million
7,000-plus square feet
8 acres
Highlights: Views of a 240-foot waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450, a golf course, an aquatic center, a 32-foot dive platform, a helicopter pad, an owner suite with two Jacuzzis, and a two-story water slide.
***
Adam Levine buys Rob Lowe’s former Montecito (Calif.) home
Sold for $52 million
10,000 square feet
3.41 acres
Highlights: Pacific Ocean views, a catering kitchen, a wine room, a professional theater, a library-music room with a bar, nine indoor fireplaces, an outdoor living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a koi pond, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a guest house.
