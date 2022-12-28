Celebs The top 10 celebrity real estate stories of 2022 From an estate once owned by Boston's own Mark Wahlberg to a football great's Oklahoma ranch (there's a two-story doghouse) to the cliffside home of the late Betty White. Talk show host Trevor Noah has listed his duplex apartment in New York City's Hell's Kitchen for $12.95 million. Courtesy of Compass

The mansion where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filmed their Netflix special may be the hot celebrity abode these days, but a number of mansions of the well-to-do and well-coiffed made headlines this year.

Kim Kardashian buys Cindy Crawford’s Malibu (Calif.) mansion

. – Adrian Anz/Coldwell Banker

Sold for $70.4 million

7,450 square feet

3.2 acres

Highlights: A wraparound deck with a firepit, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, a gym with vaulted ceilings, a media room, beach access, a pool and cabana with its own fireplace, and an owner suite with two bathrooms, a sitting area, and a fireplace.

***

Betty White’s beautiful Carmel-by-the-Sea (Calif.) home

. – Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

Sold for $10.77 million

3,621 square feet

0.3 of an acre

Highlights: Sweeping views of the Pacific through walls of glass, a bathroom vanity the late actress designed, and beautifully landscaped grounds.

Former Mark Wahlberg estate featured in Entourage

. – Tyler Hogan

Listed for $28.5 million

13,000 square feet

1.7 acres

Highlights: Boxing gym, pool/grotto with hot tub behind a waterfall, a basketball court, a putting green, 1,000 square feet of decks, and an action-star-worthy home theater.

***

Trevor Noah lists dramatic Manhattan penthouse

. – Courtesy of Compass

Listed for $12.95 million

3,600 square feet

Highlights: Two floors of living space, 15-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a home theater, a black granite wet bar, a 1,000-square-foot terrace with a heated plunge pool, and hand-rubbed Cortina leather walls in the primary bedroom.

***

Steve McQueen’s cool Malibu home

. – The Luxury Level

Listed for $16.99 million

4,300-plus square feet

Highlights: Several wide decks, ocean views, outdoor showers, a soaking tub, and stairs to the beach.

***

Sandra Bullock’s stunning San Diego mansion

. – Michael McNamara at ZenHouse Collective and Preview First

Sold for $5.6 million

6,000 square feet

91 acres

Highlights: Hundreds of olive, avocado, and citrus trees, an adobe hacienda, a detached guest house, and an owner suite with private access to the pool, a steam shower, and an adobe fireplace.

***

Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach contemporary

. – Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

Listed for $29.5 million

10,632 square feet

0.54 of an acre

Highlights: 100 feet of water frontage, floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors, an expansive deck, mahogany paneling, 22-foot ceilings, a cabana on the private beach, a movie theater, a wine room, an elevator, a private dock, and an owner suite with a walk-in closet, a sitting area, a private terrace, and two baths.

***

Terry Bradshaw’s super Oklahoma ranch

. – Courtesy of Icon Global Group

Listed for $22.5 million

8,600-square-foot main house, 2,600-square-foot manager’s house, and a bunkhouse

744 acres

Highlights: a 1,000-square-foot patio, stocked fishing lakes and ponds, a show-pig building, a 50-stall mare barn, and a two-story doghouse.

***

Hawaii’s ‘Waterfalling Estate’: Justin Bieber’s vacation rental spot

. – Courtesy of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Listed for $9.95 million

7,000-plus square feet

8 acres

Highlights: Views of a 240-foot waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450, a golf course, an aquatic center, a 32-foot dive platform, a helicopter pad, an owner suite with two Jacuzzis, and a two-story water slide.

***

Adam Levine buys Rob Lowe’s former Montecito (Calif.) home

. – The Agency 2019

Sold for $52 million

10,000 square feet

3.41 acres

Highlights: Pacific Ocean views, a catering kitchen, a wine room, a professional theater, a library-music room with a bar, nine indoor fireplaces, an outdoor living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a koi pond, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a guest house.