House Derek Lowe built doesn’t balk at amenities

Derek Lowe built doesn't balk at amenities Florida mansion has a waterfall, a putting green, a pool, a cigar room, a ballet room, and more. It's hit the market for $6.85m. Derek Lowe's former home sits on 2.38 acres.

The house Derek Lowe built was clearly built for fun. It’s not as fun as winning your organization’s first World Series championship in 86 years, but still.

The estate at 15401 Old Wedgewood Court, which was built for the former Red Sox pitcher in 2002, is a six-bed, five-full-bath home tucked behind gates inside a gated community in southern Fort Myers. It’s on the market for $6,850,000.

“It’s kind of the neighborhood showpiece,” said Jeffrey Burns of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the listing.

Measuring 11,190 square feet, the property, which is set on 2.38 acres, has nearly every luxury amenity one could dream of.

“It has all his touches in there. It’s the kind of home you’d expect a pro athlete to have, dedicated to fun and activities,” Burns said.

Derek Lowe’s former wife now owns the estate.

Step inside the front doors and you’ll find numerous pillars and amenities, from the muraled dining room to the family room that leads into a pool table room. Head down the hallway to the first-floor primary suite, which boasts access to the pool via French doors and a luxurious bathroom with a tub encased in marble. It’s next to a massage room.

A covered walkway leads to a ballet room with its own barre and an enormous gym with a locker room and sauna. There’s a cigar room with ventilation and a walk-in humidor option, as well as a movie theater, complete with terraced seating.

The outdoor space is equally as stunning and boasts a basketball/pickleball court, a four-hole putting green, and a swimming pool and spa with a rock waterfall. A spacious outdoor kitchen under a gazebo provides the opportunity to embrace the Florida weather.

In addition to a motor court, there’s a three-car garage and a two-car garage.

But “you don’t need to leave the house to do one of a dozen fun things for the day,” Burns said.