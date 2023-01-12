WalletHub names Massachusetts the best state for families

Newsletter Signup
Personal finance website WalletHub released its rankings Monday of the best states for families, and Massachusetts is No. 1.
The site compared everything from annual family income to housing affordability to unemployment and divorce rates.
The Commonwealth scored high marks for a low infant mortality rate (third) and a high percentage of residents ages 12-plus who are fully vaccinated against COVID 19 (second).
Other highlights of the report on Massachusetts included:
➡ Family fun (ninth)
➡ Health and safety (fifth)
➡ Education and childcare (second)
➡ Affordability (second)
➡ Socio-economics (22nd)
➡ Percentage of young families with children (30th)
➡ Median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living) (14th)
➡ Violent crimes per capita (19th)
➡ Percentage of families in poverty (10th)
➡ Unemployment rate (21st)
➡ Separation and divorce rate (11th)
Where did the other New England state land?
5. Vermont
6. New Hampshire
10. Connecticut
11. Rhode Island
16. Maine
Here is how all of the states fared:
|Rank
|State
|1
|Massachusetts
|2
|Minnesota
|3
|New York
|4
|North Dakota
|5
|Vermont
|6
|New Hampshire
|7
|New Jersey
|8
|Nebraska
|9
|Iowa
|10
|Connecticut
|11
|Rhode Island
|12
|Washington
|13
|Illinois
|14
|South Dakota
|15
|Utah
|16
|Maine
|17
|Wisconsin
|18
|Pennsylvania
|19
|Maryland
|20
|Colorado
|21
|Virgina
|22
|California
|23
|Hawaii
|24
|Oregon
|25
|Montana
|26
|Texas
|27
|Wyoming
|28
|Missouri
|29
|Kansas
|30
|Delaware
|31
|Ohio
|32
|Florida
|33
|Tennessee
|34
|Indiana
|35
|Idaho
|36
|Michigan
|37
|Kentucky
|38
|Alaska
|39
|North Carolina
|40
|Nevada
|41
|Arizona
|42
|Georgia
|43
|Oklahoma
|44
|Arkansas
|45
|Alabama
|46
|South Carolina
|47
|Louisiana
|48
|West Virginia
|49
|New Mexico
|50
|Mississippi
