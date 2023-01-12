Community WalletHub names Massachusetts the best state for families But the Commonwealth came in second in education and childcare to North Dakota. Massachusetts placed second in affordability. Adobe Stock

Personal finance website WalletHub released its rankings Monday of the best states for families, and Massachusetts is No. 1.

The site compared everything from annual family income to housing affordability to unemployment and divorce rates.

The Commonwealth scored high marks for a low infant mortality rate (third) and a high percentage of residents ages 12-plus who are fully vaccinated against COVID 19 (second).

Other highlights of the report on Massachusetts included:

➡ Family fun (ninth)

➡ Health and safety (fifth)

➡ Education and childcare (second)

➡ Affordability (second)

➡ Socio-economics (22nd)

➡ Percentage of young families with children (30th)

➡ Median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living) (14th)

Advertisement:

➡ Violent crimes per capita (19th)

➡ Percentage of families in poverty (10th)

➡ Unemployment rate (21st)

➡ Separation and divorce rate (11th)

Where did the other New England state land?

5. Vermont

6. New Hampshire

10. Connecticut

11. Rhode Island

16. Maine

Here is how all of the states fared:

Rank State 1 Massachusetts 2 Minnesota 3 New York 4 North Dakota 5 Vermont 6 New Hampshire 7 New Jersey 8 Nebraska 9 Iowa 10 Connecticut 11 Rhode Island 12 Washington 13 Illinois 14 South Dakota 15 Utah 16 Maine 17 Wisconsin 18 Pennsylvania 19 Maryland 20 Colorado 21 Virgina 22 California 23 Hawaii 24 Oregon 25 Montana 26 Texas 27 Wyoming 28 Missouri 29 Kansas 30 Delaware 31 Ohio 32 Florida 33 Tennessee 34 Indiana 35 Idaho 36 Michigan 37 Kentucky 38 Alaska 39 North Carolina 40 Nevada 41 Arizona 42 Georgia 43 Oklahoma 44 Arkansas 45 Alabama 46 South Carolina 47 Louisiana 48 West Virginia 49 New Mexico 50 Mississippi

Do you agree with the rankings? Let us know. We may use your response in an upcoming article.

Is Massachusetts the best state to raise a family? Massachusetts ranked the best state to raise a family. Would you agree? (Required) Massachusetts ranked overall no. 1 in WalletHub's 2023 Best & Worst States to Raise a Family report. Absolutely, we're the best! Definitely not. It depends. Tell us about your experience raising a family in Mass. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.