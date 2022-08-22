Developments & Construction Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site, which stretches down to the Mystic River. The Davis Cos. recently shared plans to buy and develop a 95-acre fuel tank farm, held by ExxonMobil for storage, into a sprawling mixed-use complex in Everett. Craig F. Walker/Globe staff

One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett.

During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.

Davis essentially is approaching the project as two distinct sections: a residential area, at the northern corner near Sweetser Circle, where apartments and ground-floor retail would be built, and an industrial area through the center of the property around Beacham Street, to feature warehouses as well as high-tech and life sciences manufacturing. The company envisions up to 2.4 million square feet that could be built relatively quickly under existing zoning, and another 2 million square feet or more that would evolve over time with the right market conditions and zoning changes. Davis has not yet disclosed plans for the property’s waterfront area.

Advertisement:

Continue reading on BostonGlobe.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Twitter @globehomes.