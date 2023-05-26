Four listings along Boston’s Pride for the People parade route

Address Newsletter
After a two-year hiatus, Pride Month festivities will return to Boston on June 10. The celebration will include a parade that starts in Copley Square and a festival on Boston Common.
If you’re looking for an aerial view of next year’s parade without having to leave the comforts of home, here are four well-elevated listings along this year’s route that may provide that:
$5,999,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
2,706 square feet
***
$2,925,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,800 square feet
***
$1,025,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
909 square feet
***
$4,250,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
1,957 square feet
