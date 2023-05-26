Events

Four listings along Boston’s Pride for the People parade route

Pride Month celebrations are back in the city. These condos could offer an aerial view.

Living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, yellow ceiling and beige walls, and hardwood floors.
Unit 30E at 400 Stuart St. in Boston is on the market for $4.25 million. MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

After a two-year hiatus, Pride Month festivities will return to Boston on June 10. The celebration will include a parade that starts in Copley Square and a festival on Boston Common.

If you’re looking for an aerial view of next year’s parade without having to leave the comforts of home, here are four well-elevated listings along this year’s route that may provide that:

220 Boylston St., Unit 1612/1614, Back Bay

Living room with picture windows overlooking Boston Common.
Kitchen with pendant lighting, hardwood floors, white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The backsplash is white and gray ombre tiling.
Bedroom with picture windows overlooking Boston Common.
$5,999,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,706 square feet

505 Tremont St., Unit 812, South End

Living room with picture windows, white walls, hardwood floors, and multi-pendant chandelier.
Kitchen with white flat-panel cabinetry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances.
Bedroom with picture windows, beige carpeting, and cream walls.
$2,925,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,800 square feet

2 Clarendon St., Unit 706, South End

Living room with picture window and hardwood floors.
Dining area with hardwood floors, pendant lighting, and white walls.
Bedroom with picture windows, hardwood floors, and white walls.
$1,025,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

909 square feet

400 Stuart St., Unit 30E, Back Bay

Living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, and white walls. Pendant lighting and natural light illuminate the space.
Full bathroom with double vanity, combination shower-bathtub, and floor-to-ceiling windows. A green accent wall is in the shower.
Bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors.
$4,250,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,957 square feet