Fall House Hunt Get a whiff of — well, a look inside — the Yankee Candle mansion The Leverett compound, on the market for $23 million, has five islands. That's in the kitchen, not the indoor waterpark. The kitchen boasts five islands and commercial-grade appliances. Surette Media Group

Fresh Linen? Spiced Pumpkin? Christmas Cookie? If you’re wondering whether the 60-acre estate built by the late founder of Yankee Candle Co. smells delicious, the answer is a resounding yes.

Yankee Candle’s founder, philanthropist Michael James Kittredge II, who built the compound, died in 2019. It’s currently in the possession of his son, Michael Kittredge III, with whom he founded Kringle Candle Co. in 2009.

“There’s a candle in probably every 2 square feet,” said Johnny Hatem Jr. of Douglas Elliman, who has the $23,000,000 listing in the Western Massachusetts town of Leverett.

“I go up there and hang out with Mike all the time, and we try different [candles] every time we’re up there,” said Hatem. “They’re normally unreleased scents that he’s working on.”

A Colonial-style compound that features 120,000 square feet of living space spread across eight structures, 113 Juggler Meadow is tucked behind two gated entrances surrounding exquisitely manicured grounds. The 25,000-square-foot main residence, which was completed in 2010, is a five-bed, 11-bath (six full, five half) property with generously-sized rooms filled with custom millwork and top-of-the-line amenities. The two-story great room features an atrium-like ceiling and second-floor balcony. The grand fireplace, one of 11 in the house, is ideal for cozy New England nights.

An “oval office” offers panoramic views of the pastoral environment, thanks to its wall of glass. The huge kitchen — which has vaulted ceilings, skylights, and five islands — features custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and seven sinks. Built to accommodate grand-scale entertaining, the home boasts commercial-grade appliances. The home’s original kitchen was restructured and now serves as a butler’s pantry. There’s an elegant dining room, as well as a solarium filled with natural light.

The family room is filled with pine paneling and multiple built-ins, while an entire wing of the house belongs to the primary bedroom. It features the main bedroom with a fireplace and private balcony, two auxiliary bedroom suites, a kitchenette, and an office space. Another wing features two bedroom suites, a spacious office, a music room that doubles as a sixth bedroom, a billiards room, a dog room, and an attached three-car garage.

On the lower level, you’ll find a commercial-grade kitchen, two grotto-like wine cellars, and two dining rooms. There’s also a 10-seat theater with plush seating. There are two climate-controlled “car barns,” where Kittredge, an avid collector, housed his collection of 60 vehicles.

The four-bed, two-bath clubhouse has a full kitchen and opens to a T-shaped Gunite pool with an expansive deck. The cabana houses a fully equipped kitchen and bar, ideal for outdoor entertaining. That spirit of entertaining friends and family was Kittredge’s favorite, his son said in a statement. “There was nothing he loved more than bringing his family and friends together and hosting parties at his home.”

A 55,000-square-foot spa includes a 4,000-square-foot fitness center, treatment rooms, a sauna, and a steam room. There’s a three-lane bowling alley and billiards and game rooms. A massive auditorium with a 4,000-square-foot stage has welcomed some of music’s biggest names for performances. A smaller gym features its own basketball court, and a two-story arcade is filled with games like slot machines and pinball. An indoor water park, inspired by The Bellagio in Las Vegas, has a massive free-form swimming pool, slides, waterfalls, and palm trees under an expansive painted “blue sky.”

The estate is filled with park-like grounds dotted with gardens, mature trees, fountains, pergolas, waterfalls, ponds, and peaceful sitting areas. There’s a nine-hole golf course and three outdoor tennis courts: two clay (with lighting for night play) and one grass. There’s also the indoor court with plenty of spectator seating.

While the home is a private estate, Hatem said the potential buyer may go beyond a billionaire looking for a rural getaway. In fact, the property could easily function as a space for corporate events or a wellness resort.

“Yes, it could be an ultra-high-net-worth person, but it could be corporate. A retreat center. A college or university,” he said. “Not only is it like your own private getaway place, but it could also be converted into something epic. It has a ton of potential, because there’s a lot of land there.”

If you’re wondering whether a special scent is included in the sale, Hatem Jr. said that can certainly be arranged.

“We’ll throw a case or two of candles in too,” he joked.

Back in June, a neighboring Leverett property owned by the Kittredge family hit the market for $3,990,000.

What was it like to grow up in the $23 million mansion? A daughter of the Yankee Candle founder gives a sneak peek at BostonGlobe.com.