Fall House Hunt Luxury Home of the Week: A palatial New Hampshire estate for $12 million The estate has offers five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. 32 Wisteria Drive in Dover, N.H., is also known as "Villa Como."

With its 16.3-acre lot, 14,559 square feet of living space, and 1,023 feet of frontage on the Cocheco River, this listing has the feel of a private waterside resort.

Listed for $11,995,000, 32 Wisteria Drive offers five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. The Dover, N.H., home boasts amenities such as a deep-water dock, a fire pit, an infinity pool with a spa, a six-car garage, and tennis and bocce courts. Adam Gaudet and Trevor O’Brien of 603 Birch Realty have the listing.

A double-sided fireplace separates the sitting room and dining area. The primary suite sits across the hall and offers a fireplace, private sunroom, a dressing room, and a bathroom with a walk-in shower, bathtub, and double vanity.

The impressive living room features a vaulted wood ceiling and a stone fireplace that scales its heights. The kitchen shows off wood cabinetry, a whimsical blue island with a two-tone wood top, wine cooler, and two wall ovens. This space leads to a much larger sunroom with enough space for both lounging and dining, as well as another stone fireplace. Beyond the kitchen is a seating area and a pair of bedrooms –- each with a window seat, built-ins, and attached full bathroom.

The smaller upper level is home to a stately office, with wood-paneled walls, built-ins, and an interior Juliet balcony overlooking the living room below.

An array of fun amenities awaits on the lower level, including a golf simulator, home gym with a mirrored wall and barre, wine cellar, and home theater with a fireplace and wet bar.

The property also offers a two-bedroom guest house accented with built-in benches and bookshelves. That living space features a stone fireplace and wet bar, while a pair of bedroom suites offers access to a porch.