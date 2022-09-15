Fall House Hunt

Luxury Home of the Week: A palatial New Hampshire estate for $12 million

The estate has offers five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

32 Wisteria Drive Dover New Hampshire exterior
32 Wisteria Drive in Dover, N.H., is also known as "Villa Como." Flylisted

By Megan O'Brien

With its 16.3-acre lot, 14,559 square feet of living space, and 1,023 feet of frontage on the Cocheco River, this listing has the feel of a private waterside resort. 

Listed for $11,995,000, 32 Wisteria Drive offers five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. The Dover, N.H., home boasts amenities such as a deep-water dock, a fire pit, an infinity pool with a spa, a six-car garage, and tennis and bocce courts. Adam Gaudet and Trevor O’Brien of 603 Birch Realty have the listing.

32 Wisteria Drive Dover New Hampshire rear exterior
A double-sided fireplace separates the sitting room and dining area. The primary suite sits across the hall and offers a fireplace, private sunroom, a dressing room, and a bathroom with a walk-in shower, bathtub, and double vanity.

The impressive living room features a vaulted wood ceiling and a stone fireplace that scales its heights. The kitchen shows off wood cabinetry, a whimsical blue island with a two-tone wood top, wine cooler, and two wall ovens. This space leads to a much larger sunroom with enough space for both lounging and dining, as well as another stone fireplace. Beyond the kitchen is a seating area and a pair of bedrooms –- each with a window seat, built-ins, and attached full bathroom.

32 Wisteria Drive Dover New Hampshire living room
The smaller upper level is home to a stately office, with wood-paneled walls, built-ins, and an interior Juliet balcony overlooking the living room below. 

32 Wisteria Drive Dover New Hampshire
An array of fun amenities awaits on the lower level, including a golf simulator, home gym with a mirrored wall and barre, wine cellar, and home theater with a fireplace and wet bar.

32 Wisteria Drive Dover New Hampshire wine cellar
The property also offers a two-bedroom guest house accented with built-in benches and bookshelves. That living space features a stone fireplace and wet bar, while a pair of bedroom suites offers access to a porch.