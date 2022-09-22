Fall House Hunt For $9.5 million, an Osterville estate with its own private island The property has a main house and a guest house. . Lukas Scott - Nauset Media, LLC

Many Bostonians know the value of peace and quiet amid the screech of MBTA trains, the chatter emanating from the local watering hole, and the cacophony of honking at red lights that just turned green.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

But this 12-acre estate along Warren’s Cove is an idyllic retreat in the Barnstable village of Osterville. The quintessential cedar shake siding wraps the house in a traditional New England hug on a grand scale.

The estate at 1825 South County Road includes primary and guest houses — and its own private island.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

The main home offers five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

The primary living room is dramatic, with exposed beams, a stone fireplace, and sweeping light from an impressive grouping of windows above a built-in bench. Off the living space is a screen porch with sweeping views of the water, allowing one to savor the inlet breeze and a morning coffee.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

The formal dining room is just beyond the living space, with hardwood floors, French doors to the outdoors, and a chandelier that serves as a grand centerpiece.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

For more informal meals, the kitchen offers an island with counter-height seating, windows to take in the lush scenery, and enough cabinet space to store an abundance of cookbooks and cookware.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

When winter settles in, the home offers a cozy spot in the living room next to the stone fireplace to have breakfast. Just beyond this is a half bath and a laundry room.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

The home office, also on the first floor, offers recessed lighting and built-in cabinetry and desks.

Advertisement:

This floor also offers a bedroom suite with a balcony.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

The third floor is a true bedroom level. It offers four bedrooms and two full baths. One of the bedrooms has a ladder to a loft, which is the ultimate spot for solitude; there’s enough room up there for a bench and to stretch out.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

On the far side of the third floor is the owner suite. It has vaulted ceilings and muntin-less windows, French doors to a balcony, a dressing room with enough space for every pair of shoes you own (and room for those you want to), a cedar closet, and an en-suite bath with dual counters, a jetted soaking tub, and a separate shower.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

The home’s lowest level houses a gym, a home theater, another living room, a full bath, and a game room with doors to the outdoors.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

The home is connected to the guest house via a covered walkway. The guest house boasts two bedrooms and a full bathroom, as well as a kitchen and living areas.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

But the big draw on the property may be its location: along Warren’s Cove. As well as incredible views, the property has its own island, a destination perfect to access via paddle board and canoe. The property also offers an outdoor kitchen, patios, and an infinity pool.

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC

. – Lukas Scott – Nauset Media, LLC



Kathleen Byrne has the listing at Sotheby’s International Realty. Take the virtual tour.