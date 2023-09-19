Fall House Hunt Mary Tyler Moore’s estate is on the market. You can never tell, why don’t you take it? The late actor's stone mansion home is set on 7.37 acres. The Greenwich estate has 13,825 square feet of living space set on 7.37 acres of land. Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty

The widower of the late Mary Tyler Moore has put their Greenwich, Conn., home on the market for $21,900,000.

The actor, known for her roles on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and the “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died in 2017.

Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent for the property at 50 Dingletown Road in the tony town of Greenwich.

“Following a meandering stream to Oakley Pond, the long, gated drive leads to the quietly secluded stone house on 7.37 acres of private, sweeping grounds landscaped by Janice Parker and buffered by 5 acres of conservation,” Barbieri said.

–Daniel Milstein

The Georgian Colonial home — built in 1900 and designed by architect Stephen Wang — has five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, including a one-bedroom garage apartment — for a total of more than 13,825 square feet of living space.

The two-story front-to-back entryway immediately sets the tone of elegance found throughout the home. The living room features Venetian plaster, a bay window, and a fireplace. There are also fireplaces in the library/billiards room, family room, dining room, and the primary suite.

Daniel Milstein

That 2,000-square-foot primary suite is the highlight of the home. It features two bathrooms, including a must-see shower; extensive closet space; and dressing rooms.

Daniel Milstein

A glass conservatory provides panoramic views of the beautiful grounds through arched windows.

Daniel Milstein

The fully equipped fitness center offers a sauna, steam shower, and jetted pool.

Daniel Milstein

The home also comes with a three-car garage, a 65-foot pool, stone terraces, and an outdoor fireplace.