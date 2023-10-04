Fall House Hunt 5 pretty rentals in Greater Boston for under $2,500 The median rental price for a one-bedroom unit in metro Boston is $3,000. We even found two- and three-bedroom units for much less than that. MLS

Greater Boston has become one of the most desirable markets to live in, but rentals can come at a high cost.

Boston was ranked one of the top three most expensive cities for renters in September, according to Apartment Advisor’s National Rent Report. On Tuesday, the average price for a studio was $2,513. The cost of a one-bedroom was $3,000. Two-bedroom rentals had an average price of $3,435, and three or more bedrooms cost $3,950. The rental marketplace calculates the price based on available listings on the site.

Here are five pretty rentals on the market for $2,500 or less — below the average asking price for a one-bedroom.

Studio apartment

-MLS

–MLS

$2,175

450 square feet

This pet-friendly property is in the Mosaic. The building includes a market, club room, a game room and sports lounge, co-working spaces with private Zoom rooms, a courtyard pool with a grilling station, a fitness center and yoga studio, bike storage, a pet wash, and smart entry systems, according to the listing.

One-bedroom apartments

-MLS

-MLS

-MLS

$2,200

550 square feet

This corner unit in downtown Salem was just renovated, according to the listing, and features hardwood floors and a tile bathroom. Pets are allowed, and the rent includes heat and hot water. The landlord will pay the full broker fee.

***

-MLS

-MLS

-MLS

$2,500

683 square feet

This unit offers hardwood flooring, a washer and dryer, and a kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and an island with waterfall edges, according to the listing. There’s a private roof deck off the open-concept living room/kitchen space. Small dogs are allowed.

Two-bedroom apartment

-MLS

-MLS

-MLS

$2,400

600 square feet

The unit has a new kitchen, according to the listing. It also comes with shared storage and laundry facilities in the basement.

Three-bedroom apartment

-MLS

-MLS

$2,500

1,000 square feet

This unit has an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, and it was just painted. It comes with hardwood floors throughout. There are laundry facilities in the basement. Pets are negotiable, and two parking spots are available, according to the listing. There’s a shared patio.