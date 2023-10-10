Fall House Hunt Looking to relocate in New England? See how the cities compare. Cambridge ranks lowest in housing affordability. Americans looking to relocate can utilize Coldwell Banker's new tool to compare their current city with their dream location. Adobe Stock

Making the choice to relocate to a new city can be a difficult decision for many people.

Coldwell Banker’s new Move Meter tool compares data such as quality of living, housing affordability, job market strength, and living affordability. There are subcategories that are calculated to show the average score for each category.

So where are people coming from and where are they headed?

These are the top 10 cities people are looking to leave:

Los Angeles Denver New York Louisville, Ky. Chicago Austin, Texas Allentown, Pa. Seattle San Diego Minneapolis

The top 10 cities that American’s have been dreaming to relocate to:

Austin, Texas Charlotte, N.C. New York Los Angeles Nashville Tampa Raleigh, N.C. Seattle Atlanta San Diego

Why are some cities on both lists? They reflect a lot of turnover. Austin’s growing popularity, for example, has meant higher rental prices.

According to Coldwell Banker’s findings, the number of searches looking to move out of state has decreased in the past year from 82% in 2022 to 72.5% in 2023. The data indicate that many movers want to remain in their state but relocate to a new city.

Housing Affordability

New England is not known for its affordable real estate market, but see how these cities compare in this category.

Boston Worcester Springfield Cambridge Providence Hartford Manchester, N.H. Home price $691,800 $342,200 $235,400 $972,300 $310,500 $139,800 $341,000 Property tax 0.72% 1.67% 1.78% 1.22% 1.87% 2.3% 2.22% Home appreciation rate 11.6% 16.5% 15.2% 11.2% 18.9% 11.8% 17.4% Price per square foot $208.67 $222.93 $163.96 $457.68 $184.24 $79.68 $228.99 -Coldwell Banker

Quality of Life

Quality of life encapsulates a variety of criteria in the rankings calculations.

The education scores were based on publicly recorded data from local schools and colleges in the area.

The healthcare and fitness finds were based on access to care and fitness amenities.

The weather score used data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Data Center on precipitation and temperature. The tool also uses the Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality index.

The tool calculates the commute/transit scores based on mass transit data using five-year estimates.

The accessibility score was based on local resources, and culture/entertainment looked at nearby attractions.

Boston Worcester Springfield Cambridge Providence Hartford Manchester, N.H. Education 81 77 57 95 65 64 70 Healthcare and fitness 100 98 71 92 87 92 82 Weather grade 64 60 57 64 65 63 60 Air quality index 68 77 70 73 72 71 80 Commute/transit score 68 59 62 85 59 69 59 Accessibility 23 22 22 23 23 22 21 Culture/entertainment 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 -Coldwell Banker

Job Market Strength

Hartford ranked lowest in all job market categories, while Cambridge scored close to the top across the board.

Boston Worcester Springfield Cambridge Providence Hartford Manchester, N.H. Unemployment rate 4.7% 5.8% 8.8% 2.9% 5% 8% 2.2% Recent job growth 5.08% 4.32% 4.29% 5.08% 4.3% -4.17% 1.26% Future job growth index 63 52 37 71 48 31 76 Median household income $71,120 $48,140 $39,430 $103,150 $45,610 $36,800 $60,710 -Coldwell Banker

Living Affordability

In the absence of a state income tax, Manchester, N.H., ranked as one of the most affordable cities.

Boston Worcester Springfield Cambridge Providence Hartford Manchester, N.H. State income tax 5% 5% 5% 5% 3.8% 5.5% 0% Utilities 47 41 44 48 46 49 48 Food/groceries 64 53 49 72 52 48 53 Sales tax 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 7% 6.35% 0% Transportation cost 85 54 53 55 68 69 48 -Coldwell Banker