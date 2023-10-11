Fall House Hunt Where does the underground tunnel in this Brookline mansion go? The passageway in this 9-bedroom property ends in a pavilion with a kitchen, dining area, hot tub, sauna, steam room, and an Olympic-sized pool. The Brookline mansion is set on 3.2 acres and offers 23,374 square feet of living space. Jack Vatcher

The owners of this Brookline mansion can get their laps in even in the dead of winter.

The property has an Olympic-size indoor pool that sits at the end of an underground passageway. After you work out, warm up and dry off in front of one of the mansion’s 10 fireplaces.

Tracy Campion and Ryan Clunan of Campion and Company have listed 333 Lee St. for $28,000,000. The luxury home has nine bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms. Set on 3.2 acres, the mansion offers a total of 23,374 square feet of living space.

William Truman Aldrich designed the Georgian Revival style home in 1890 following his education at MIT and École Des Beaux-Arts in Paris.

Extensive renovations modernized the home while still maintaining many of the original details. The gut-renovation of the kitchen included the addition of a custom-designed stove from France.

Historic details of the home are apparent from the foyer, where quartersawn oak parquetry flooring with a starburst motif greets visitors. The grand library off the foyer boasts hand-carved oak paneling and a red marble fireplace.

Flooded with natural light, the living room features boiserie paneling and detailed crown molding. There is another casual living space on the first floor, and it has a green marble fireplace and built-in television.

Two sets of French doors in the living room open to the formal dining room, which has a fireplace framed in a rare marble and a hand-painted ceiling. The restored butler’s pantry sits behind a hidden service door and offers wood counters, glass-front cabinets, a dishwasher, a wine cooler, and warming ovens.

The second and third floors house all nine bedrooms.

On the lower level of the home, one will find a recreation room, office, gym, wine cellar, meditation room, and a full bathroom with a sauna.

A 60-foot tunnel off the meditation room doubles as an art gallery and leads to the indoor pool pavilion. The pavilion features its own kitchen and dining areas, a hot tub, sauna, and steam room. Doors open to a terrace with a fountain.

The gated Brookline property features perfectly manicured grounds that include an apple orchard. The carriage house at the back of the property has its own garden.