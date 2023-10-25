Fall House Hunt How much do you love cranberries? Home with 34 acres of bogs hits the market. The property also comes with a greenhouse, a cottage-style office, and a museum. “They are hoping to find buyers that would bring the property back to life and add their own touch," said Tammy McKenney, the listing agent. Jason Rhoades with House Snappers

A 102-acre property with a Dutch Gambrel home and 34 acres of cranberry bogs makes for a refreshing cocktail of business opportunity and rural life.

Tammy McKenney of LAER Realty Partners/LAER Lux has listed 1 Robbins Path/ Flax Pond Cran in Carver for $1,950,000.

“They are hoping to find buyers that would bring the property back to life and add their own touch,” McKenney said. “Someone could bring horses or add more nursery items or just want a private, serene cranberry farm.”

-Tammy McKenney

The single-family home offers four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a total of 2,270 square feet of living space.

-Casey Rhoades with House Snappers

The great room features exposed trusses, skylights, and track lighting.

–Casey Rhoades with House Snappers

The living room provides a cozy atmosphere; it houses one of the home’s two fireplaces, as well as exposed posts and beams. The second fireplace is in one of the four bedrooms.

–Casey Rhoades with House Snappers

The two-car garage is attached to the home.

Prior to being put on the market, the property operated as a family cranberry and Christmas tree farm for more than 50 years. The business provided tours of the cranberry-growing process. There is a cranberry museum inside the barn.

The property also offers a quaint cottage-style office space with a wraparound porch and a shop, as well as a greenhouse and ponds.

Casey Rhoades with House Snappers