No yard? No problem. A gardening expert offers tips for indoor plants.

How much light do you need? When should you water? Plus, the 411 on growing tomatoes inside.

A vining pothos houseplant has toxic properties so should be kept away from children. (Jessica Damiano via Associated Press/File) AP

By Vivi Smilgius

Summer kicks off tomorrow, and the flowers are blooming, but if you’re living without a yard, don’t feel left out. If you’ve got a green thumb or want to enjoy the many health benefits of indoor plants, you can.

Bonnie Power, a Speakers Bureau expert on indoor plants at the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, said a good indoor plant must be able to handle a less-than-optimal environment.

“The best indoor plants are those that can tolerate poor lighting and dry conditions,” Power said. “The biggest problem for indoor plants is lack of enough light, and right behind that is poor watering habits.”

Below are Power’s tips on growing at home, from light to moisture to which plants to grow and which ones to avoid.

Which 🌿🌿🌿🌿 should you grow?

Power said Begonias and African violets do well indoors, and each genus has a variety of species. She also got tropical hibiscus, jasmine, and Mandevilla to bloom in the winter, she said — though she noted she has a sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows.

While she reported success with flowering plants, Power said, she’s been unlucky growing edible ones — with the exception of Meyer lemons — indoors, due to a lack of light.

Most edible plants require greenhouse-like conditions that are difficult and demanding to replicate indoors, she said, but herbs, tomatoes, and peppers do well on a deck, if you’ve got one.

How much 💡💡💡 do you need?

To find out how much light is available in your home, Power recommended using a handheld photometer or downloading a light meter app like LUX or Photone. After you know how much light is available in your home, you can choose plants that can live there.

Light is measured in foot-candles, Power noted, and you can match the number of foot-candles in your apartment to the number a plant requires to grow.

Power said it’s possible to grow plants in apartment lighting, but many will only survive, not thrive. She suggested using grow lights or daylight LED bulbs to encourage foliage growth.

She also recommended that plants be placed within 3 feet of a light source.

“Plants are not decorations,” Power said. “Too often, people place plants where they are good decoratively, but too far from the light or where the light doesn’t reach.”

When should you 💦💦💦 them?

There is no set water requirement for each plant, Power said. Instead, it depends on the size of the pot, the indoor humidity, and the type of soil. For soil, Powers recommended a mix of half potting soil and half perlite, pumice, chopped bark, chicken grit, coarse sand, or fine aquarium gravel.

Water your plants when the soil is dry, and do it “deeply, not little sips,” Power said. Avoid lining the bottom of your pots with rocks or other material, and buy pots with drainage to allow water to flow through and out.

Indoor plants also need humidity, especially in the winter when the heat is on, Power said. Despite public misconceptions, misting and pebble trays do not change humidity, she said — only a humidifier can.

How much 💡 and 💦 does a specific 🌱 need?

The following table shows the light, water, and fertilization requirements of indoor plants, as well as how large the plants will be at peak size. Units of measurement are explained below.

NAME MATURE SIZELIGHT LEVEL FERTILITY WATER REQUIREMENTS
Aechmea fasciata (Bromeliad) pot plant medium medium moist
Aeschynanthus- species (Lipstick Fine) pot, basket medium low moist
Aglaonema commutatum (Chinese evergreen) pot plant low medium moist
Aglaonema “Pseudobracteatum”  (Golden Aglaonema) pot plant low medium moist
Aglaonema roebelinii  (Pewter Plant) pot plant low medium moist
Aloe variegata pot plant very high low dry
Aphelandra squarrosa (Zebra Plant) pot plant medium medium moist
Araucaria excelsa (Norfolk Island Pine)tree, floor, pot plant high medium moist
Asparagus sprengeri  (Asparagus Fern)pot plant,  basket medium high moist
Aspidistra elatior  (Cast-Iron Plant) pot plant low medium moist
Begonias, other than  metallica and rex basket pot plant, very high high moist
Brassaia actinophylla  (Schefflera) pot plant tree, floor medium high dry
Bromeliads (many species) pot plant medium low moist
Cactus (many species) pot plant very high low dry
Calathea (many species) pot plant medium medium moist
Chamaedorea elegans (Neanthe Bella Palm)floor, pot  plant low medium moist
Chamaedorea erumpens  (Bamboo Palm)tree, floor  pot plant low medium moist
Chamerops humilis  (European Fan Palm)tree, floor  plant high medium moist
Chlorophytum elatum  (Spider Plant) pot, basket high medium moist
Cissus antarctica  (Kangaroo Vine)pot plant,  basket high medium high moist
Cissus rhombifolia  (Grape Ivy)pot plant,  basket medium medium dry
Citrus mitis  (Calamondin) pot plant high medium high dry
Codiaeum species  (Croton) pot plant very high medium highdry
Coleus blumei pot plant,  basket very high high wet
Columnea species pot plant, basketmedium high medium moist
Crassula argentea  (Jade Plant) pot plant very high  medium dry
Dieffenbachia amonena (Dumb Cane)floor, pot  plant medium medium dry
Dieffenbachia “Exotica”  (Dumb Cane) pot plant medium medium dry
Dizygotheca elegantissima  (Spider Aralia)floor, pot plant high medium moist
Dracaena deremensis  (Green Dracena)floor, pot  plant medium medium moist
Dracaena dermensis  “Warneckei”  (White Striped Dracaena)pot plantmedium medium moist
Dracaena fragrans  massangeana  (Corn Plant)floor, pot  plant low medium moist
Dracaena marginata  (Dragon Tree)tree, floor  plant medium medium moist
Dracaena godseffiana pot plant, very high medium high moist
Episcia species  (Flame Violet)pot plant,  basket very high medium high moist
Eriobotrya japonica  (Japanese Loquat) tree high medium moist
Fatsia japonica (Japanese Aralia) floor, pot  plant medium medium high moist
Fatshedera lizei  (Tree Ivy)floor, pot  plant mediummedium high moist
Ficus benjamina “exotica”  (Weeping Java Fig) tree medium medium moist
Ficus elastica “Decora”  (Rubber Plant)tree, florr,  pot plant medium medium moist
Ficus lyrata (Fiddle Leaf fig)tree, floor  plant medium medium moist
Hedera helix  (English Ivy) pot, basket high medium moist
Howea forsteriana (Kentia Palm)tree, floor  plant low medium moist
Ficus philippinensis  (Philippine Fig)tree, floor  plant medium medium moist
Ficus retusa nitida tree medium medium moist
Gynura species  (Purple Passion Plant) pot, basket medium medium moist
Hoya carnosa  (Wax Plant)pot plant, basket medium low dry
Ligustrum lucidum (Wax Leaf Privet)tree, floor  plant medium medium dry
Maranta leuconeura  (Prayer Plant)pot plant, basket medium medium moist
Monstera deliciosa  (Split Leaf Philodendron)pot, floor plant medium medium moist
Nephrolepis exaltata bostoniensis)  (Boston Fern) pot plant medium medium moist
Orchids (many species) pot plant very high medium moist/dry
Pandanus veitchii  (Screw Pine)pot, floor  plant medium medium moist
Pelargonium species (Geranium)pot plant,  basket very high high dry
Peperomia carperata  (Emerald Ripple)pot plant,  basket low medium dry
Peperomia (many specimens) pot plant,  basket low medium dry(
Philodendron hybrida (Self-Heading Philodendron)floor, pot  plant medium medium moist
Philodendron oxycardium  (Heartleaf Philodendron)pot plant,  basket low medium dry
Phoenix roebelenii  (Dwarf Date Palm)floor, pot plant medium medium wet
Pilea species  (Aluminum and plant Artiller Plant, etc.)pot high high moist
Pittosporum tobira  (Mock Orange)floor, pot  plant high medium dry
Plectranus species  (Swedish Ivy, etc.) pot plant high high moist
Pleomele reflexa  (Green Pleomele) floor plant medium medium wet
Podocarpus macrophylla “Maki” (Podocarpus)tree, floor,  pot plant high medium moist
Polyscias guilfoylei  (Parlsey Aralia)floor, pot plant medium medium moist
Rhaphidophora pot plant, low medium moist
Rhapis excelsa  (Lady Palm)tree, floor  plant medium medium wet
Sansevieria species  (Snake Plant or Mother-in-Law’s  Tongue)pot, floor low low moist
Sinningia species  (Gloxinia) pot plant very high medium high moist
Spathiphyllum clevelandii  “Mauna Loa” pot plant medium medium dry
Syngonium podophyllus  (Nephthytis)pot plant,  basket low medium moist
Tradescantia species  (Wandering Jew)pot plant,  basket medium medium moist
Zygocactus truncactus  (Christmas Cactus)pot plant,  basket high medium moist/dry
Light and water requirements provided by Massachusetts Master Gardener Association.

Units of measurement, explained

Light Levels 

Minimum level (foot candles)Preferred level (foot candles)
Low2575 to 200
Medium75 to 100200 to 500
High200500 to 1,000
Very High1,000Over 1,000
Provided by the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association

Water Requirements

DryDoes not need very much water and can stand low humidity. 
MoistRequires a moderate amount of water and loves some humidity in the atmosphere. 
WetUsually requires more water than other plants and must have high humidity in its surroundings.
Provided by the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association

Fertility 

General ruleOne teaspoon soluble house plant fertilizer per gallon of water or follow  recommendations on package. 
LowNo application in winter or during dormant periods. 
MediumApply every other month during winter and every month during spring and summer.
HighApply every month during winter and twice each month during the spring and summer.
Provided by the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association