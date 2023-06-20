No yard? No problem. A gardening expert offers tips for indoor plants.

Address Newsletter
Summer kicks off tomorrow, and the flowers are blooming, but if you’re living without a yard, don’t feel left out. If you’ve got a green thumb or want to enjoy the many health benefits of indoor plants, you can.
Bonnie Power, a Speakers Bureau expert on indoor plants at the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, said a good indoor plant must be able to handle a less-than-optimal environment.
“The best indoor plants are those that can tolerate poor lighting and dry conditions,” Power said. “The biggest problem for indoor plants is lack of enough light, and right behind that is poor watering habits.”
Below are Power’s tips on growing at home, from light to moisture to which plants to grow and which ones to avoid.
Power said Begonias and African violets do well indoors, and each genus has a variety of species. She also got tropical hibiscus, jasmine, and Mandevilla to bloom in the winter, she said — though she noted she has a sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows.
While she reported success with flowering plants, Power said, she’s been unlucky growing edible ones — with the exception of Meyer lemons — indoors, due to a lack of light.
Most edible plants require greenhouse-like conditions that are difficult and demanding to replicate indoors, she said, but herbs, tomatoes, and peppers do well on a deck, if you’ve got one.
To find out how much light is available in your home, Power recommended using a handheld photometer or downloading a light meter app like LUX or Photone. After you know how much light is available in your home, you can choose plants that can live there.
Light is measured in foot-candles, Power noted, and you can match the number of foot-candles in your apartment to the number a plant requires to grow.
Power said it’s possible to grow plants in apartment lighting, but many will only survive, not thrive. She suggested using grow lights or daylight LED bulbs to encourage foliage growth.
She also recommended that plants be placed within 3 feet of a light source.
“Plants are not decorations,” Power said. “Too often, people place plants where they are good decoratively, but too far from the light or where the light doesn’t reach.”
There is no set water requirement for each plant, Power said. Instead, it depends on the size of the pot, the indoor humidity, and the type of soil. For soil, Powers recommended a mix of half potting soil and half perlite, pumice, chopped bark, chicken grit, coarse sand, or fine aquarium gravel.
Water your plants when the soil is dry, and do it “deeply, not little sips,” Power said. Avoid lining the bottom of your pots with rocks or other material, and buy pots with drainage to allow water to flow through and out.
Indoor plants also need humidity, especially in the winter when the heat is on, Power said. Despite public misconceptions, misting and pebble trays do not change humidity, she said — only a humidifier can.
The following table shows the light, water, and fertilization requirements of indoor plants, as well as how large the plants will be at peak size. Units of measurement are explained below.
|NAME
|MATURE SIZE
|LIGHT LEVEL
|FERTILITY
|WATER REQUIREMENTS
|Aechmea fasciata (Bromeliad)
|pot plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Aeschynanthus- species (Lipstick Fine)
|pot, basket
|medium
|low
|moist
|Aglaonema commutatum (Chinese evergreen)
|pot plant
|low
|medium
|moist
|Aglaonema “Pseudobracteatum” (Golden Aglaonema)
|pot plant
|low
|medium
|moist
|Aglaonema roebelinii (Pewter Plant)
|pot plant
|low
|medium
|moist
|Aloe variegata
|pot plant
|very high
|low
|dry
|Aphelandra squarrosa (Zebra Plant) pot plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Araucaria excelsa (Norfolk Island Pine)
|tree, floor, pot plant
|high
|medium
|moist
|Asparagus sprengeri (Asparagus Fern)
|pot plant, basket
|medium
|high
|moist
|Aspidistra elatior (Cast-Iron Plant)
|pot plant
|low
|medium
|moist
|Begonias, other than metallica and rex basket
|pot plant,
|very high
|high
|moist
|Brassaia actinophylla (Schefflera) pot plant
|tree, floor
|medium
|high
|dry
|Bromeliads (many species)
|pot plant
|medium
|low
|moist
|Cactus (many species)
|pot plant
|very high
|low
|dry
|Calathea (many species)
|pot plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Chamaedorea elegans (Neanthe Bella Palm)
|floor, pot plant
|low
|medium
|moist
|Chamaedorea erumpens (Bamboo Palm)
|tree, floor pot plant
|low
|medium
|moist
|Chamerops humilis (European Fan Palm)
|tree, floor plant
|high
|medium
|moist
|Chlorophytum elatum (Spider Plant)
|pot, basket
|high
|medium
|moist
|Cissus antarctica (Kangaroo Vine)
|pot plant, basket
|high
|medium high
|moist
|Cissus rhombifolia (Grape Ivy)
|pot plant, basket
|medium
|medium
|dry
|Citrus mitis (Calamondin)
|pot plant
|high
|medium high
|dry
|Codiaeum species (Croton)
|pot plant
|very high
|medium high
|dry
|Coleus blumei
|pot plant, basket
|very high
|high
|wet
|Columnea species
|pot plant, basket
|medium high
|medium
|moist
|Crassula argentea (Jade Plant)
|pot plant
|very
|high medium
|dry
|Dieffenbachia amonena (Dumb Cane)
|floor, pot plant
|medium
|medium
|dry
|Dieffenbachia “Exotica” (Dumb Cane)
|pot plant
|medium
|medium
|dry
|Dizygotheca elegantissima (Spider Aralia)
|floor, pot plant
|high
|medium
|moist
|Dracaena deremensis (Green Dracena)
|floor, pot plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Dracaena dermensis “Warneckei” (White Striped Dracaena)
|pot plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Dracaena fragrans massangeana (Corn Plant)
|floor, pot plant
|low
|medium
|moist
|Dracaena marginata (Dragon Tree)
|tree, floor plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Dracaena godseffiana
|pot plant,
|very high
|medium high
|moist
|Episcia species (Flame Violet)
|pot plant, basket
|very high
|medium high
|moist
|Eriobotrya japonica (Japanese Loquat)
|tree
|high
|medium
|moist
|Fatsia japonica (Japanese Aralia)
|floor, pot plant
|medium
|medium high
|moist
|Fatshedera lizei (Tree Ivy)
|floor, pot plant
|medium
|medium high
|moist
|Ficus benjamina “exotica” (Weeping Java Fig)
|tree
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Ficus elastica “Decora” (Rubber Plant)
|tree, florr, pot plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Ficus lyrata (Fiddle Leaf fig)
|tree, floor plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Hedera helix (English Ivy)
|pot, basket
|high
|medium
|moist
|Howea forsteriana (Kentia Palm)
|tree, floor plant
|low
|medium
|moist
|Ficus philippinensis (Philippine Fig)
|tree, floor plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Ficus retusa nitida
|tree
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Gynura species (Purple Passion Plant)
|pot, basket
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Hoya carnosa (Wax Plant)
|pot plant, basket
|medium
|low
|dry
|Ligustrum lucidum (Wax Leaf Privet)
|tree, floor plant
|medium
|medium
|dry
|Maranta leuconeura (Prayer Plant)
|pot plant, basket
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Monstera deliciosa (Split Leaf Philodendron)
|pot, floor plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Nephrolepis exaltata bostoniensis) (Boston Fern)
|pot plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Orchids (many species)
|pot plant
|very high
|medium
|moist/dry
|Pandanus veitchii (Screw Pine)
|pot, floor plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Pelargonium species (Geranium)
|pot plant, basket
|very high
|high
|dry
|Peperomia carperata (Emerald Ripple)
|pot plant, basket
|low
|medium
|dry
|Peperomia (many specimens)
|pot plant, basket
|low
|medium
|dry(
|Philodendron hybrida (Self-Heading Philodendron)
|floor, pot plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Philodendron oxycardium (Heartleaf Philodendron)
|pot plant, basket
|low
|medium
|dry
|Phoenix roebelenii (Dwarf Date Palm)
|floor, pot plant
|medium
|medium
|wet
|Pilea species (Aluminum and plant Artiller Plant, etc.)
|pot
|high
|high
|moist
|Pittosporum tobira (Mock Orange)
|floor, pot plant
|high
|medium
|dry
|Plectranus species (Swedish Ivy, etc.)
|pot plant
|high
|high
|moist
|Pleomele reflexa (Green Pleomele)
|floor plant
|medium
|medium
|wet
|Podocarpus macrophylla “Maki” (Podocarpus)
|tree, floor, pot plant
|high
|medium
|moist
|Polyscias guilfoylei (Parlsey Aralia)
|floor, pot plant
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Rhaphidophora
|pot plant,
|low
|medium
|moist
|Rhapis excelsa (Lady Palm)
|tree, floor plant
|medium
|medium
|wet
|Sansevieria species (Snake Plant or Mother-in-Law’s Tongue)
|pot, floor
|low
|low
|moist
|Sinningia species (Gloxinia)
|pot plant
|very high
|medium high
|moist
|Spathiphyllum clevelandii “Mauna Loa”
|pot plant
|medium
|medium
|dry
|Syngonium podophyllus (Nephthytis)
|pot plant, basket
|low
|medium
|moist
|Tradescantia species (Wandering Jew)
|pot plant, basket
|medium
|medium
|moist
|Zygocactus truncactus (Christmas Cactus)
|pot plant, basket
|high
|medium
|moist/dry
|Minimum level (foot candles)
|Preferred level (foot candles)
|Low
|25
|75 to 200
|Medium
|75 to 100
|200 to 500
|High
|200
|500 to 1,000
|Very High
|1,000
|Over 1,000
|Dry
|Does not need very much water and can stand low humidity.
|Moist
|Requires a moderate amount of water and loves some humidity in the atmosphere.
|Wet
|Usually requires more water than other plants and must have high humidity in its surroundings.
|General rule
|One teaspoon soluble house plant fertilizer per gallon of water or follow recommendations on package.
|Low
|No application in winter or during dormant periods.
|Medium
|Apply every other month during winter and every month during spring and summer.
|High
|Apply every month during winter and twice each month during the spring and summer.
