Gardening No yard? No problem. A gardening expert offers tips for indoor plants. How much light do you need? When should you water? Plus, the 411 on growing tomatoes inside. A vining pothos houseplant has toxic properties so should be kept away from children. (Jessica Damiano via Associated Press/File) AP

Summer kicks off tomorrow, and the flowers are blooming, but if you’re living without a yard, don’t feel left out. If you’ve got a green thumb or want to enjoy the many health benefits of indoor plants, you can.

Bonnie Power, a Speakers Bureau expert on indoor plants at the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, said a good indoor plant must be able to handle a less-than-optimal environment.

“The best indoor plants are those that can tolerate poor lighting and dry conditions,” Power said. “The biggest problem for indoor plants is lack of enough light, and right behind that is poor watering habits.”

Below are Power’s tips on growing at home, from light to moisture to which plants to grow and which ones to avoid.

Which 🌿🌿🌿🌿 should you grow?

Power said Begonias and African violets do well indoors, and each genus has a variety of species. She also got tropical hibiscus, jasmine, and Mandevilla to bloom in the winter, she said — though she noted she has a sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows.

While she reported success with flowering plants, Power said, she’s been unlucky growing edible ones — with the exception of Meyer lemons — indoors, due to a lack of light.

Most edible plants require greenhouse-like conditions that are difficult and demanding to replicate indoors, she said, but herbs, tomatoes, and peppers do well on a deck, if you’ve got one.

How much 💡💡💡 do you need?

To find out how much light is available in your home, Power recommended using a handheld photometer or downloading a light meter app like LUX or Photone. After you know how much light is available in your home, you can choose plants that can live there.

Light is measured in foot-candles, Power noted, and you can match the number of foot-candles in your apartment to the number a plant requires to grow.

Power said it’s possible to grow plants in apartment lighting, but many will only survive, not thrive. She suggested using grow lights or daylight LED bulbs to encourage foliage growth.

She also recommended that plants be placed within 3 feet of a light source.

“Plants are not decorations,” Power said. “Too often, people place plants where they are good decoratively, but too far from the light or where the light doesn’t reach.”

When should you 💦💦💦 them?

There is no set water requirement for each plant, Power said. Instead, it depends on the size of the pot, the indoor humidity, and the type of soil. For soil, Powers recommended a mix of half potting soil and half perlite, pumice, chopped bark, chicken grit, coarse sand, or fine aquarium gravel.

Water your plants when the soil is dry, and do it “deeply, not little sips,” Power said. Avoid lining the bottom of your pots with rocks or other material, and buy pots with drainage to allow water to flow through and out.

Indoor plants also need humidity, especially in the winter when the heat is on, Power said. Despite public misconceptions, misting and pebble trays do not change humidity, she said — only a humidifier can.

How much 💡 and 💦 does a specific 🌱 need?

The following table shows the light, water, and fertilization requirements of indoor plants, as well as how large the plants will be at peak size. Units of measurement are explained below.

NAME MATURE SIZE LIGHT LEVEL FERTILITY WATER REQUIREMENTS Aechmea fasciata (Bromeliad) pot plant medium medium moist Aeschynanthus- species (Lipstick Fine) pot, basket medium low moist Aglaonema commutatum (Chinese evergreen) pot plant low medium moist Aglaonema “Pseudobracteatum” (Golden Aglaonema) pot plant low medium moist Aglaonema roebelinii (Pewter Plant) pot plant low medium moist Aloe variegata pot plant very high low dry Aphelandra squarrosa (Zebra Plant) pot plant medium medium moist Araucaria excelsa (Norfolk Island Pine) tree, floor, pot plant high medium moist Asparagus sprengeri (Asparagus Fern) pot plant, basket medium high moist Aspidistra elatior (Cast-Iron Plant) pot plant low medium moist Begonias, other than metallica and rex basket pot plant, very high high moist Brassaia actinophylla (Schefflera) pot plant tree, floor medium high dry Bromeliads (many species) pot plant medium low moist Cactus (many species) pot plant very high low dry Calathea (many species) pot plant medium medium moist Chamaedorea elegans (Neanthe Bella Palm) floor, pot plant low medium moist Chamaedorea erumpens (Bamboo Palm) tree, floor pot plant low medium moist Chamerops humilis (European Fan Palm) tree, floor plant high medium moist Chlorophytum elatum (Spider Plant) pot, basket high medium moist Cissus antarctica (Kangaroo Vine) pot plant, basket high medium high moist Cissus rhombifolia (Grape Ivy) pot plant, basket medium medium dry Citrus mitis (Calamondin) pot plant high medium high dry Codiaeum species (Croton) pot plant very high medium high dry Coleus blumei pot plant, basket very high high wet Columnea species pot plant, basket medium high medium moist Crassula argentea (Jade Plant) pot plant very high medium dry Dieffenbachia amonena (Dumb Cane) floor, pot plant medium medium dry Dieffenbachia “Exotica” (Dumb Cane) pot plant medium medium dry Dizygotheca elegantissima (Spider Aralia) floor, pot plant high medium moist Dracaena deremensis (Green Dracena) floor, pot plant medium medium moist Dracaena dermensis “Warneckei” (White Striped Dracaena) pot plant medium medium moist Dracaena fragrans massangeana (Corn Plant) floor, pot plant low medium moist Dracaena marginata (Dragon Tree) tree, floor plant medium medium moist Dracaena godseffiana pot plant, very high medium high moist Episcia species (Flame Violet) pot plant, basket very high medium high moist Eriobotrya japonica (Japanese Loquat) tree high medium moist Fatsia japonica (Japanese Aralia) floor, pot plant medium medium high moist Fatshedera lizei (Tree Ivy) floor, pot plant medium medium high moist Ficus benjamina “exotica” (Weeping Java Fig) tree medium medium moist Ficus elastica “Decora” (Rubber Plant) tree, florr, pot plant medium medium moist Ficus lyrata (Fiddle Leaf fig) tree, floor plant medium medium moist Hedera helix (English Ivy) pot, basket high medium moist Howea forsteriana (Kentia Palm) tree, floor plant low medium moist Ficus philippinensis (Philippine Fig) tree, floor plant medium medium moist Ficus retusa nitida tree medium medium moist Gynura species (Purple Passion Plant) pot, basket medium medium moist Hoya carnosa (Wax Plant) pot plant, basket medium low dry Ligustrum lucidum (Wax Leaf Privet) tree, floor plant medium medium dry Maranta leuconeura (Prayer Plant) pot plant, basket medium medium moist Monstera deliciosa (Split Leaf Philodendron) pot, floor plant medium medium moist Nephrolepis exaltata bostoniensis) (Boston Fern) pot plant medium medium moist Orchids (many species) pot plant very high medium moist/dry Pandanus veitchii (Screw Pine) pot, floor plant medium medium moist Pelargonium species (Geranium) pot plant, basket very high high dry Peperomia carperata (Emerald Ripple) pot plant, basket low medium dry Peperomia (many specimens) pot plant, basket low medium dry( Philodendron hybrida (Self-Heading Philodendron) floor, pot plant medium medium moist Philodendron oxycardium (Heartleaf Philodendron) pot plant, basket low medium dry Phoenix roebelenii (Dwarf Date Palm) floor, pot plant medium medium wet Pilea species (Aluminum and plant Artiller Plant, etc.) pot high high moist Pittosporum tobira (Mock Orange) floor, pot plant high medium dry Plectranus species (Swedish Ivy, etc.) pot plant high high moist Pleomele reflexa (Green Pleomele) floor plant medium medium wet Podocarpus macrophylla “Maki” (Podocarpus) tree, floor, pot plant high medium moist Polyscias guilfoylei (Parlsey Aralia) floor, pot plant medium medium moist Rhaphidophora pot plant, low medium moist Rhapis excelsa (Lady Palm) tree, floor plant medium medium wet Sansevieria species (Snake Plant or Mother-in-Law’s Tongue) pot, floor low low moist Sinningia species (Gloxinia) pot plant very high medium high moist Spathiphyllum clevelandii “Mauna Loa” pot plant medium medium dry Syngonium podophyllus (Nephthytis) pot plant, basket low medium moist Tradescantia species (Wandering Jew) pot plant, basket medium medium moist Zygocactus truncactus (Christmas Cactus) pot plant, basket high medium moist/dry Light and water requirements provided by Massachusetts Master Gardener Association.

Units of measurement, explained

Light Levels

Minimum level (foot candles) Preferred level (foot candles) Low 25 75 to 200 Medium 75 to 100 200 to 500 High 200 500 to 1,000 Very High 1,000 Over 1,000 Provided by the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association

Water Requirements

Dry Does not need very much water and can stand low humidity. Moist Requires a moderate amount of water and loves some humidity in the atmosphere. Wet Usually requires more water than other plants and must have high humidity in its surroundings. Provided by the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association

Fertility

General rule One teaspoon soluble house plant fertilizer per gallon of water or follow recommendations on package. Low No application in winter or during dormant periods. Medium Apply every other month during winter and every month during spring and summer. High Apply every month during winter and twice each month during the spring and summer. Provided by the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association