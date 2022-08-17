Home Buying Six New England communities land on Realtor.com’s Hottest ZIP code list for 2022 "The 2022 list is dominated by places in the Northeast, many of them within striking distance of exorbitantly priced Boston." A respite in downtown North Attleborough. Globe staff/File 2017

New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts are hot for home searchers, according to a tally of the hottest ZIP codes the real estate search site Realtor.com released Tuesday.

“There were no ZIP codes in the western swath of the country that made this year’s list — prices in those regions are just too high. The list is dominated by places in the Northeast, many of them within striking distance of exorbitantly priced Boston,” the report said.

The rankings are based on listing data from the first six months of 2022. The research team looked at the number of views listings in each ZIP code were receiving on the site and how quickly they were selling. To ensure geographic diversity, the list is limited to one ZIP code per metropolitan area.

Here are the top 10 and their median list price:

Brighton, N.Y. ($275,000) Nashua ($536,000) Worthington, Ohio ($467,000) Derry, N.H. ($447,000) Windham, Maine ($505,000) Bethlehem, Pa. ($424,000) Johnson City, Tenn. ($329,000) Hooksett, N.H. ($482,000) North Attleborough ($587,000) Auburn, Maine ($267,000)

The report hailed North Attleborough — which is in the Providence metropolitan area, according to the US Census Bureau — as an area rich in history, with downtown buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. It praised the revitalization of downtown and noted that the town had the fastest sale time of any community on the list: 5 days.

