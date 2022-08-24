Home Buying For $694,900, a renovated 3-bedroom in Quincy a mile from the beach The three-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial is in the city's Adams Shore neighborhood. The updated kitchen offers an island, apron sink and stainless steel appliances. 3D Apartment, Inc.

A newly renovated home with water views has hit the market in Quincy for $694,900.

The house is also a mile from the beach, but flood insurance is not required, according to the listing.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial at 568 Sea St. in the Adams Shore neighborhood moves from a dark exterior that pops against its white trim to a sun-soaked interior.

The main living areas are part of an open layout encompassing the kitchen and the living and dining areas that is complete with hardwood floors and several windows. The eye is drawn from the dining area into an updated kitchen with an island, apron sink, blue and white Shaker-style cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.

The primary bedroom suite, located on the main level, comes with hardwood floors, a second entrance (in the bathroom) to the main living spaces, and a standalone shower with a rain shower head.

The homes other two bedrooms are upstairs and share a full bath that has a single vanity, a window, and a tub/shower combination with a subway tile surround and a rain shower head — making for a cozy, well-lighted space for that 10-step skin-care routine.

The home also has a renovated basement with vinyl flooring, a full bathroom, and its own private entrance.

Outside, the home, which sits on 0.07 of an acre, there is a deck perfect for entertaining or enjoying that morning (and afternoon) cup of coffee.

Pierre Edens Jean-Louis of Premium Realty & Insurance Services is the listing broker.

