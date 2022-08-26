Home Buying Home of the Week: Here is the church. Here is the steeple. Open the door, and see a modern layout. The church dates to 1859.





6 Dodges Row, Wenham

$1,290,000

Style Church/parish house

Year built 1859

Square feet 3,623/1,159

Bedrooms 3/1

Baths 3/1

Sewer/Water Private/town

Taxes $14,781 (2022)

It’s got everything, this 163-year-old single-family in Wenham. There’s an updated kitchen, a church steeple, a 700-pound English-made bell, flooring with radiant heat second level, a 90-year-old pipe organ, and a parish house.

All of this is part of a former Baptist church that welcomed parishioners from the Civil to the Vietnam wars, but has been in private hands since 1980 — the last 25 by the current owner, who has refurbished the exterior and refreshed the interior.

But it’s still a church building. And that’s the view as one approaches the front door: The steeple rises above a arched double-door entry, a large stained-glass window in a Gothic frame between them.

There are two doorways off the foyer, but both end up in the same space — an open layout encompassing the dining area (311 square feet) and the living area (305 square feet). The dining area sits to the left in front of a stained-glass window with a Gothic arch and a cathedral embossed-tin ceiling.

The living area is set before a working wood-burning fireplace with a white wooden mantel and a surround of repurposed slate roofing tiles. Open shelving and a box for storing wood are to the right. There are two stained-glass windows in this space: one over the fireplace that has backlighting and one next to the shelving. Natural light shines through a large Gothic window. The ceiling is cathedral with embossed tin.

The open space narrows to a 15-foot-long hallway that offers access to numerous things: a bathroom with a tub/shower combination, a slate tile floor, a pedestal sink, subway tile, a stained-glass window, and access to the laundry room via a pocket door; two closets; an office; a confessional; and an open space the family room and kitchen share. In the latter, the ceilings are of average height, the windows are modern, and the lighting is recessed. There are two big exceptions to this modern design: the pipe organ and two stained-glass windows, including one honoring a 19th-century pastor.

The kitchen, which is 341 square feet, has soapstone counters and two sinks; one is farmhouse style. Other highlights: white cabinetry (some with glass-front doors); a pantry behind a pocket door; a curved, two-tier island (the lower level is granite) with seating for three flanked by columns; four casement windows; custom cabinetry; and high-end stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove, two wine refrigerators, two refrigerator drawers, and a traditional refrigerator. Its breakfast nook offers French doors to a patio.

The flooring on this level, except in the bath and laundry room, is oak.

Back in the dining area, wide stairs move past a window with a Gothic arch to the second level. There’s an exercise room to the right of the landing that boasts a stained-glass window.

The second-floor landing serves as kind of a launching pad for a nearly 37-foot-long skybridge that crosses over the open space of the former nave to the rear of the building, which holds three bedrooms and two baths. The rooms have flooring with radiant heat and embossed-tin ceilings.

The bedroom area of the primary suite is 441 square feet. Beams run across the space, making it look like a sea captain’s cabin. The space comes with a built-in knee-high shelf with seating, as well as two skylights, carpeting, a walk-in closet, two small arched Gothic windows, and an original circular stained-glass window. The full bath has a white double vanity with a soapstone countertop, slate tile flooring, and a shower with a ceramic tile surround that sits behind a glass door.

The other bedrooms range from 159 to 185 square feet and have skylights, exposed beams, and carpeting. They share a full bathroom that offers a tub/shower combination, a single vanity with a soapstone counter, and slate tile flooring.

There is storage space in the unfinished attic, and the home has central air.

The parish house comes with a kitchen, bedroom, full bath, walk-out basement, workshop, storage, and two-car garage.

The lot upon which both buildings sit is nearly a half acre.

Julie Gamble Smith of Engel & Völkers by the Sea in Beverly has the listing.

Julie Gamble Smith of Engel & Völkers by the Sea in Beverly has the listing.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe.