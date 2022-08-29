Home Buying For $2.95m, a lovingly restored landmark in Cambridge The Greek Revival has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The home is on that National Register of Historic Places.

It’s one of the most famous facades in Cambridge, and now it’s on the market.

The home at 135 Western Ave in the Riverside neighborhood is known for its stunning original columns and Greek Revival design. One of only a few buildings of this type in Cambridge, it earned its spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. Known as the “Cheney Read House,” the property, built in 1846, recently underwent an 18-month renovation to blend modern amenities with its rich history. The four-bed, 4.5-bath home, which measures 3,068 square feet, is a part of a two-family town house setup. There is a separate unit on the back that has not been completed and will be sold separately. The completed town house is on the market for $2,950,000.

Featuring a small front yard behind a white picket fence, the property, and its iconic four pillars, welcome guests through the refreshed front door to the main living area, where two sets of wavy glass doors artists lovingly restored open inward. Filled with light from many windows, the living area also has a fireplace. That area flows into the open eat-in kitchen, where there’s an island with seating and high-end appliances. The main floor also has a home office.

“It has a modern convenience and a layout that is very, very well thought through,” said Steve Days of Bluepower Real Estate, who represents the seller. “The space has been maximized in the highest possible way.”

The second floor is home to the primary suite, which offers a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a dual vanity and a standalone shower. There’s an additional bedroom on the second floor, as well as a laundry area and a full bathroom. The third floor, staged as a bedroom suite, could easily be converted into a playroom or multifunctional space.

A staircase back on the main level takes guests to the lower level, which has a comfortable family/TV room, as well as a spacious guest suite.

The property has one off-street parking space.

“It’s a piece of history. This is part of Cambridge,” Days said. “It’s not for everybody, but for people who treasure and appreciate it, I think this is great.”