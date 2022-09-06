Home Buying The oldest house in Sagamore hits the market The three-bedroom home dates to 1690 and has three bedrooms and a windmill tower. The total square footage, 2,733, does not include the windmill, which has a guest suite. Hailey Wright/JFW Photography

Dating to 1690, 31 Crowell Road was the first house built in the Bourne’s Sagamore village, according to historic documents. Later, it became Crowell Farm, which included a mill added to the main house around 1902.

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home, listed for $825,000, measures 2,733 square feet, not including the windmill space, which is set up as a guest suite: It features its own full bathroom, as well as a kitchenette.

Step inside the main house, where the front door is hung on blacksmith-made strap hinges designed to replicate the originals. To one side, there is a study with a working fireplace and an early-1800s paneled wall, while to the right, there is a spacious family room with beamed ceilings, another large working fireplace, and 24-inch-wide pine and chestnut floorboards that are original to the house; they were repurposed from the attic. A three-season porch, found off the family room, is ideal for enjoying the weather into the fall.

On the other side of the home, you’ll find a long living room, which is connected to a half bath/laundry room. Next up is the dining room, which fills with natural light thanks to a wall of windows. It leads into the updated kitchen, which also has a working fireplace — one of five in the home.

The remodeled kitchen has an island, a fireplace, recessed lighting, new appliances, and white Shaker-style cabinets.

“There’s so many details in this home,” said Laura Fiorillo of RE/Max Coastal Properties, who has the listing. “The homeowner has lived there since 2004, and every project that he’s chosen to renovate or update, he’s tried to maintain the integrity of the home and stay period appropriate.”

Other upgrades included the windows, roof, mechanical systems, siding, electrical, and bathrooms.

There are two staircases in the home: one directly inside the front entrance that leads up to the primary bedroom, the other in the kitchen. On the upper level, you’ll find three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a cozy reading nook.

Set on 1.2 acres of flat, grassy land, the home offers garden and play space under a canopy of mature trees. A brick patio is perfect for entertaining guests after a day at the beach, and there’s also an outdoor shower. A two-car garage provides plenty of storage space.

