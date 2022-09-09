Home Buying For $1.4m, a modern oasis in Charlestown with a balcony Green kitchen cabinets underscore the home's modern, natural aesthetic. The kitchen features an island, stainless steel appliances, and a seltzer dispenser. Atlantic Photography.

The grandeur is in the details. And the modern two-bedroom, three-bath single-family home at 22-R Parker St. in Charlestown is crafted with minimalism and elegance in mind.

The lot once held a detached brick carriage house. The current owner of the property purchased the space and created a modern oasis, with attention to details that make the most of natural and manufactured. Listed for $1,400,000, this home offers an open floor plan, modern features, a balcony, and patio spaces.

. – Atlantic Photography

The home greets visitors with a dark and modern exterior that holds an electric vehicle charger at the end of the paver driveway.

. – Atlantic Photography

Inside, white walls, clerestory windows, a second-floor balcony with a glass railing, and a primary suite with a glass wall help flood the space in natural light. Light-colored hardwood flooring runs throughout the home. It is warm underfoot, thanks to radiant heat.

. – Atlantic Photography.

. – Atlantic Photography

A watchful eye may even notice that while the space has several windows, they were placed so they do not line up with the neighbors’, offering a sense of privacy in the city. On the street side of the home, most of the windows have a frosted covering that allows in light but none of the gazing eyes.

. – Atlantic Photography

The first floor offers the essence of modern living, an open layout encompassing the kitchen and a living space with an accent wall and electric fireplace. But the real beauty comes from the home’s clean lines and the ties to nature via a kitchen slider to the patio.

. – Atlantic Photography

. – Atlantic Photography.

. – Atlantic Photography

The kitchen also offers an island, stainless steel appliances, a pull-out cutting board, a pantry/laundry room, open shelving, and a seltzer dispenser. The home’s second full bathroom — complete with a tub, spacious sink space, and a pendant light — is off the kitchen.

. – Atlantic Photography.

. – Atlantic Photography

The lights, controlled via a smart-home system, are dimmable, and the shades are also smart. Other smart features include a Ring doorbell, electric locks, and a speaker system. The closet lights have motion sensors. The home also features toe-kick lighting, under cabinet lighting, and whisper-closing pocket doors. Flush-mounted LED lights provide background down light that can be individually adjusted, according to the listing.

. – Atlantic Photography.

. – Atlantic Photography

The second bedroom suite is on the third floor. But what steals the show are the grand sliding doors that lead to a spacious back deck. The outdoor space makes for an ideal retreat for entertaining guests or just enjoying a warm Boston evening.

. – Atlantic Photography.

Tyler Le Cao has the listing at BA Property & Lifestyles. Take the virtual tour.