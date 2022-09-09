For $1.4m, a modern oasis in Charlestown with a balcony

Address Newsletter
The grandeur is in the details. And the modern two-bedroom, three-bath single-family home at 22-R Parker St. in Charlestown is crafted with minimalism and elegance in mind.
The lot once held a detached brick carriage house. The current owner of the property purchased the space and created a modern oasis, with attention to details that make the most of natural and manufactured. Listed for $1,400,000, this home offers an open floor plan, modern features, a balcony, and patio spaces.
The home greets visitors with a dark and modern exterior that holds an electric vehicle charger at the end of the paver driveway.
Inside, white walls, clerestory windows, a second-floor balcony with a glass railing, and a primary suite with a glass wall help flood the space in natural light. Light-colored hardwood flooring runs throughout the home. It is warm underfoot, thanks to radiant heat.
A watchful eye may even notice that while the space has several windows, they were placed so they do not line up with the neighbors’, offering a sense of privacy in the city. On the street side of the home, most of the windows have a frosted covering that allows in light but none of the gazing eyes.
The first floor offers the essence of modern living, an open layout encompassing the kitchen and a living space with an accent wall and electric fireplace. But the real beauty comes from the home’s clean lines and the ties to nature via a kitchen slider to the patio.
The kitchen also offers an island, stainless steel appliances, a pull-out cutting board, a pantry/laundry room, open shelving, and a seltzer dispenser. The home’s second full bathroom — complete with a tub, spacious sink space, and a pendant light — is off the kitchen.
The lights, controlled via a smart-home system, are dimmable, and the shades are also smart. Other smart features include a Ring doorbell, electric locks, and a speaker system. The closet lights have motion sensors. The home also features toe-kick lighting, under cabinet lighting, and whisper-closing pocket doors. Flush-mounted LED lights provide background down light that can be individually adjusted, according to the listing.
The second bedroom suite is on the third floor. But what steals the show are the grand sliding doors that lead to a spacious back deck. The outdoor space makes for an ideal retreat for entertaining guests or just enjoying a warm Boston evening.
Tyler Le Cao has the listing at BA Property & Lifestyles. Take the virtual tour.
