Home Buying 5 homes you can buy in Greater Boston for under $600,000 From studios to three-bedroom houses. This home at 19 Muriel Lane in Milford is on the market for $499,900.

Home prices are cooling off, as mortgage rates soar.

The Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported on Sept. 20 that the median selling price for a single-family home in the region in August was $825,000, a 5.8% increase, while the median cost for a condo was $652,950, a 2.8% increase. To put that into perspective: In July, prices for both increased by nearly 7%, respectively.

We found five pretty homes for well under those price points. Check them out:

8 Thompson St., Hyde Park

$575,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,368 square feet

0.10-acre lot

***

53 Salman St., West Roxbury

$519,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,115 square feet

0.13-acre lot

***

19 Muriel Lane, Milford

$499,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,841 square feet

0.31-acre lot

Open house: Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

28 Ripley Road, Unit 2, Dorchester

$410,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,017 square feet

***

10 Dalton Ave., Unit 5, Gloucester

$141,000

Studio, 1 full bath

278 square feet

