5 homes you can buy in Greater Boston for under $600,000

Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Home prices are cooling off, as mortgage rates soar.
The Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported on Sept. 20 that the median selling price for a single-family home in the region in August was $825,000, a 5.8% increase, while the median cost for a condo was $652,950, a 2.8% increase. To put that into perspective: In July, prices for both increased by nearly 7%, respectively.
We found five pretty homes for well under those price points. Check them out:
$575,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,368 square feet
0.10-acre lot
***
$519,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,115 square feet
0.13-acre lot
***
$499,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,841 square feet
0.31-acre lot
Open house: Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
28 Ripley Road, Unit 2, Dorchester
$410,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,017 square feet
***
10 Dalton Ave., Unit 5, Gloucester
$141,000
Studio, 1 full bath
278 square feet
