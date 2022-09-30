For $695,000, a Gothic Victorian by the architects of Harvard’s Memorial Hall

Address
Architects Ware and Van Brunt are best known for designing Harvard University’s Memorial Hall and other notable buildings in and around Boston, but out in Springfield, a stunning example of their residential work stands alone.
“Loomis House,” a seven-bed, five-bath, Victorian Gothic-style home, is “probably the only one in the city designed by William Ware and Henry Van Brunt of Boston,” according to handwritten historical documents.
The 5,437-square-foot house at 220 Maple St. is reminiscent of Springfield’s diverse history. Step inside the three-story home, and you’ll find intricate stenciling on the walls and a piece of stone engraved with the year of the home’s completion (1874). As you continue into the hallway, you’re greeted with a grand wooden staircase under coffered ceilings with pieces of colorful stained glass streaming in natural light.
The first floor features several gathering spaces, each with intricate carvings. The family room has built-in, carved wooden bookcases and a fireplace — one of nine in the home. The regal living room features walls with elegant woodwork, and another large fireplace helms the space. As you exit, you step into an area with a stunning stained-glass ceiling.
Three French doors open into the spacious sunroom, which has a slate floor. Perfect for enjoying the natural landscape of the backyard, it leads out to a large porch overlooking the backyard.
The first floor is also home to the kitchen, which has a central island with seating, honey-toned cabinetry with bead board doors, and a mosaic tile backsplash.
On the second floor, you’ll find four bedrooms, including the spacious primary suite. Continue upstairs to the third floor, where there are three bedrooms. This includes a bedroom suite with its own kitchenette and bathroom. There is also a wet bar on this level.
In the partially finished basement, there is a game room, as well as a bathroom that serves the in-ground pool area. Outside, you can enjoy the fall foliage from the stone patio in the backyard, which is filled with mature trees.
The home, which comes with a two-car garage, previously sold for $339,000 in January 2021.
Greg Williams of Homefront Realty has the listing.
