5 homes you can buy in Medford for under $600,000

Welcome to Medford, where the median sales price for a single-family home was $850,000 in August and the same cost for a condo was $603,500, according to a recent report by The Warren Group.
To put this in even more perspective, these figures reflect an increase of nearly 13% for single-family homes and a decrease in condo prices of 7.2%.
Medford is home to Tufts University and, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly 62,000 people, with a median household income (in 2020 dollars) of $101,168.
Let’s compare those August figures with sales data for the region itself: The Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported on Sept. 20 that the median selling price for a single-family home was $825,000, and the median cost of a condo was $652,950. So single-family homes prices in this city were going for higher than the median price in Greater Boston, but condos were selling for below the median.
Check our five pretty properties you can buy below these price points in Medford, a city 6.7 miles northwest of downtown Boston:
$569,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,224 square feet
***
$499,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,070 square feet
***
$479,870
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,100 square feet
***
$409,900
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
688 square feet
***
$599,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,334 square feet
0.13-acre lot
