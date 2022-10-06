For $739k, a Beacon Hill condo with a roof deck

Address
A one-bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Beacon Hill is on the market for $739,000 and looks as if it were snatched right out of a Netflix Original capturing life in the city. Unit 41 at 32 Myrtle St. is cozy at 653 square feet with exposed brick, white walls ready for your design touch, and warm-hued hardwood flooring underfoot.
The kitchen features white cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, a subway tile backsplash, and room for a table for two. There’s no need to head to the laundromat: The unit has its own washer and dryer. There is also air-conditioning. The bedroom has a bay window, while the bathroom comes with a tub/shower combination with built-in shelving and a single floating vanity.
If this were the setting of a show on streaming TV, the heart of the action would take place on the shared roof deck.
The listing agent, Kevin Caulfield of Compass, will hold an open house Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m.
