Home Buying

For $739k, a Beacon Hill condo with a roof deck

The one-bedroom, one-bath unit also has exposed brick and hardwood floors.

32 Myrtle Street Living Room with Windows
The brick fireplace has a white wooden mantel. Boston Virtual Imaging

By Grayson Rice

A one-bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Beacon Hill is on the market for $739,000 and looks as if it were snatched right out of a Netflix Original capturing life in the city. Unit 41 at 32 Myrtle St. is cozy at 653 square feet with exposed brick, white walls ready for your design touch, and warm-hued hardwood flooring underfoot.

32 Myrtle Street Boston Kitchen
. – Boston Virtual Imaging

The kitchen features white cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, a subway tile backsplash, and room for a table for two. There’s no need to head to the laundromat: The unit has its own washer and dryer. There is also air-conditioning. The bedroom has a bay window, while the bathroom comes with a tub/shower combination with built-in shelving and a single floating vanity.

32 Myrtle Street Boston Bedroom
. – Boston Virtual Imaging
32 Myrtle Street Boston Bathroom
. – Boston Virtual Imaging

If this were the setting of a show on streaming TV, the heart of the action would take place on the shared roof deck.

32 Myrtle Street Rooftop One
. – Boston Virtual Imaging
32 Myrtle Street Boston Rooftop Two
. – Boston Virtual Imaging

The listing agent, Kevin Caulfield of Compass, will hold an open house Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

32 Myrtle Street Boston Exterior
. – Boston Virtual Imaging