Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000 The home spans 396 square feet.

Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont.

80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.

“It’s right in the village of Ludlow,” said Debra Staniscia, of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the listing. “You can walk to all the restaurants and shops, so it’s a fantastic location.”

80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow, Vermont.

Step inside and you’re greeted by the kitchen, which has white cabinetry that provides a contrast to the wooden surroundings. That leads to the primary living space, where high ceilings and plenty of windows stream in natural light from the beautiful surroundings. A propane fireplace sits in the corner, right next to a sliding door that leads outside. There, you’ll find the stunning fenced-in yard, where there’s prime frontage on the Black River.

Back inside, a stairwell of built-in drawers leads upstairs to the lofted bedroom space, which overlooks the main floor of the home. However, the loft isn’t conducive to standing up, so it’s primarily a spot for sleeping.

“You’d be able to put a mattress down, or sit up,” Staniscia said.

There’s also a combination washer/dryer in the back hallway.

The home’s location is ideal for anyone looking to head skiing or snowboarding at nearby Okemo. It is equipped with an electric heat pump that has air-conditioning and heat.