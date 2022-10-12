Home Buying Listed: For $975,000, a Southie corner unit with an open layout Amenities include deeded parking, an elevator building, and more. . Michael Petrocelli, Remark Visions

Located in South Boston, this two bedroom, two full bath corner unit in The Austin is on the market for $975,000. 154 West 8th S., Unit 15S engulfs guests in a sense of space and light.

Inside, the all white kitchen boasts a Calacatta Quartz island and brass hardware and features. The kitchen flows into an open living space and dining area, which is great for entertaining guests or a quiet night in.

The space is seeped in light from the recessed lighting as well as windows with custom shutters. Wide-plank hardwood floors and details like wainscoting run throughout the living space.

The 1,157 square foot unit is on a single floor, making for a simple access to the home’s two bedrooms. The primary suite has a large closet and en suite bathroom, with ample light throughout.

The second bedroom offers the flexibility of a Murphy bed with a queen mattress, and built-ins on either side create a seamless look to the rest of the space.

The home has an in-unit washer and dryer, as well as central air conditioning. It also includes two deeded garage parking spaces.

The building is professionally managed with an elevator, along with communal outdoor space including two gas grills.

Christa Cardwell and Joshua Trinh have the listing at Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, with staging done by Pretty City Boston.