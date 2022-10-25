Home Buying For nearly $1.1m, a Dorchester Victorian with a treetop deck Home comes with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a fenced-in yard, and a brick patio. The 2,797-square-foot Victorian sits on 0.07 of an acre. Luxe Life Productions

You cannot miss the Victorian nestled at 23 Trescott St. in Dorchester. This four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home boasts an exterior in a hue of orange that makes it stand out and lends the house a welcoming warmth.

The home, which features black and cream trim, was built circa 1900 and is on the market for $1,089,000.

A purple front door invites guests off the tree-lined street and into a spacious foyer with hardwood flooring and the original stained-glass windows.

The dining room, directly off the foyer, boasts a gas fireplace, a crystal chandelier, and bay windows — all bathing the room in warmth and light.

The living room, found just off the dining area, comes with big windows, a chandelier, recessed lighting, and a slider to a deck.

The dining room flows into a kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, open shelving, crown molding, cabinetry with glass fronts, an island with seating, and exposed brick.

The second floor holds three bedrooms with crown molding, including a two-room suite, and a full bathroom with a single vanity, a tub/shower combination, and black-and-white flooring.

The home’s top floor offers a sun-soaked canvas that offers a primary suite with a full bath. It is currently set up as a home office and gym.

But the real showstopper on this level is the deck, which creates a treetop respite in the city’s Savin Hill neighborhood.

The basement is unfinished. Outside, the home comes with garden beds, a brick patio, and a deck.

Kerry Dowlin of Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing.

