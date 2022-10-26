5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices

Address
The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
$478,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,500 square feet
0.24-acre lot
$495,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,350 square feet
0.17-acre lot
$539,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,286 square feet
0.21-acre lot
$429,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,336 square feet
$229,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
734 square feet
