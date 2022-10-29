Home Buying For $975k, a South Boston condo with two bedrooms and a rooftop deck The floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace in the living room makes an elegant statement. The unit is 1,328 square feet. Remarks Vision

The colorful floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace floods this South Boston condo with warmth, literally and visually.

The two-bedroom, two-bath home, located in a brownstone that dates to the turn of the last century, also features a private rooftop deck. The property, 780 E. Broadway, Unit 3B, is on the market for $975,000.

The condo also has high ceilings, central air, hardwood flooring, and recessed lighting. A rounded archway in the dining room opens into a kitchen with a subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

There is a bedroom on this floor that has an en-suite bath and a decorative fireplace.

The second floor holds the owner bedroom and bath, as well as the laundry setup. There is more than enough room left over for a home office.

The building is professionally managed, and the unit comes with two parking spaces.

“I always love a blend of modern and traditional,” said Ryan J. Glass of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the listing. “I love that it’s a very modern unit itself in a very historic building.”

But what steals the show is the unit’s private rooftop deck, accessible from the home’s top floor via a pull-down ladder.