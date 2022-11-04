5 must-see industrial-style condos on the market
Including one property under $400,000.
With its ductwork and exposed brick and beams, modern industrial home design makes residents and guests alike feel as if they are in on a secret. We found five homes on the market that are the epitome of this popular look, from a one-bedroom Salem condo for $349,900 to a two-bedroom unit on the Boston waterfront for $2,500,000. Check them out:
10 Corporal McTernan St., Unit 304, Cambridge
$1,295,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,390 square feet
***
$349,900
1 bedroom, 1 bath
775 square feet
***
343 Commercial St., Unit 204, Boston Waterfront
$2,500,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,790 square feet
***
156 Porter St., Unit 238, East Boston
$549,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
966 square feet
***
49 Melcher St., Unit 405, Seaport District
$909,000
1 bedroom, 1 bath
830 square feet
