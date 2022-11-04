Home Buying 5 must-see industrial-style condos on the market Including one property under $400,000. Unit 204 -- a two-bedroom, two-bath condo at 343 Commercial St. on the Boston waterfront -- is on the market for $2,500,000. Via MLS

With its ductwork and exposed brick and beams, modern industrial home design makes residents and guests alike feel as if they are in on a secret. We found five homes on the market that are the epitome of this popular look, from a one-bedroom Salem condo for $349,900 to a two-bedroom unit on the Boston waterfront for $2,500,000. Check them out:

10 Corporal McTernan St., Unit 304, Cambridge

$1,295,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,390 square feet

7 Crombie St., Unit 5, Salem

$349,900

1 bedroom, 1 bath

775 square feet

343 Commercial St., Unit 204, Boston Waterfront

$2,500,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,790 square feet

156 Porter St., Unit 238, East Boston

$549,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

966 square feet

49 Melcher St., Unit 405, Seaport District

$909,000

1 bedroom, 1 bath

830 square feet