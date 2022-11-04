Home Buying

5 must-see industrial-style condos on the market

Including one property under $400,000.

A living room with a myriad of exposed beams, exposed brick, shiplap, a fireplace, light-colored, wide-plank wood flooring, and double doors to a balcony.
Unit 204 -- a two-bedroom, two-bath condo at 343 Commercial St. on the Boston waterfront -- is on the market for $2,500,000. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

With its ductwork and exposed brick and beams, modern industrial home design makes residents and guests alike feel as if they are in on a secret. We found five homes on the market that are the epitome of this popular look, from a one-bedroom Salem condo for $349,900 to a two-bedroom unit on the Boston waterfront for $2,500,000. Check them out: 

10 Corporal McTernan St., Unit 304, Cambridge

10-Corporal-Mcternan-Street-Living-Room
. – Via MLS
10-Corporal-Mcternan-Street-Kitchen
. – Via MLS
10-Corporal-Mcternan-Street-Dinning
. – Via MLS

$1,295,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,390 square feet 

***

7 Crombie St., Unit 5, Salem

7-Crombie-St-Salem-Exterior-
. – Via MLS
7-Crombie-St-Salem-Kitchen-
. – Via MLS
7-Crombie-St-Salem-Isalnd--
. – Via MLS

$349,900

1 bedroom, 1 bath

775 square feet 

***

343 Commercial St., Unit 204, Boston Waterfront

343-Commercial-St-Boston-Living-Room
. – Via MLS
343-Commercial-St-Boston-Balcony-
. – Via MLS
343-Commercial-St-Boston-Dinning-
. – Via MLS

$2,500,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,790 square feet 

***

156 Porter St., Unit 238, East Boston

156-Porter-St-Kitchen-
. – Via MLS
156-Porter-St-Living-Room--
. – Via MLS
156-Porter-St-Windows-
. – Via MLS

$549,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

966 square feet 

Advertisement:

***

49 Melcher St., Unit 405, Seaport District 

909-Dinning-Room--
. – Via MLS
909-Living-Room--
. – Via MLS
909-Kitchen--
. – Via MLS

$909,000

1 bedroom, 1 bath

830 square feet