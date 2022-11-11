Home Buying

For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook

The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary design (upstairs).

The backdrop of a mountain village with stone building and clay tile roofs.
The basement features a medieval castle backdrop. Abian Real Estate Photography

By Megan Johnson -- Globe correspondent

At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise.

The exterior of a contemporary ranch with a mix of brick, rock, and wood siding, and dark shutters.
The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower level), features a basement painted with murals of a mountainous countryside and the interior of a medieval castle. There’s even a rock wall with a space below that served as a koi pond, as well as a working fireplace under an impressive candelabra. 

A drawing of a knight on horseback is flanked by a setting of stone buildings with clay tile roofs.
A candelabra with red candles is mounted above a working fireplace with a brick hearth and two red seat cushions.
A rock wall leading up to a mural of a rocky ocean coastline.
“I call it the ‘Basement Castle in Brockton,’ ” said Isabel Barros of Vicente Realty, who has the listing. “It was like that when [the seller] bought it. They have a lot of parties there.”

Speaking of entertaining … The basement also has a wet bar. There’s also a full bathroom, as well as a laundry area and storage. 

A wide brick bar with seating for four. Dozens of bottles of liquor line the back wall, which features exposed beams and cutouts with wood backgrounds.
The basement décor may not be for everyone, but Barros hopes the buyer will keep it as is.

“It’s a really cool space, but it’s definitely a space in which the buyer has to be in love with it,” she said. “Hopefully, you keep it and maintain and cherish it.”

From the tile foyer, two steps lead to a sunken living room with a working fireplace and windows that welcome in a lot of natural light. 

“The windows are grand,” Barros said. “It takes two full arms to open them up.”

A circular chandelier hangs over a foyer with a white tile floor and mounting above the crown molding.
A curving picture window casts sunlight on a very large gray section placed in front of a working fireplace with a TV mounted above it.
Not to be outdone, the dining room has a picture window, and the kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a subway tile backsplash, and an island that’s ideal for busy people who need a spot to stop for a quick bite.

A dining room with a chandelier consisting of five tubes. The dining table seats six and is wood, but the chairs are upholstered. The flooring is white tile.
Beige walls, white kitchen with honed-frame cabinetry and tile flooring.
An office with two desks, wood paneling, a single door to a patio, and a white tile floor.

The second floor holds three bedrooms.

A bedroom with neutral colored walls, flooring that lookslike wood, and a grouping of four windows.
A bathroom with a tub/shower combination, a white vanity, a white tile floor, and large-format black tile walls.
Located on a corner, the home sits on a 0.38-acre lot with landscaping; flat, grassy areas; and a canopy of mature trees. The property comes with an attached two-car garage and central air.

A brick patio next to a one-story white house with dark shutters.
