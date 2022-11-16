Home Buying 5 listings with cozy fireplaces to bring in the holiday season Pretty properties, from traditional to modern, in Cambridge, South Boston, Charlestown, and Needham. The single-family home at 90 Holworthy St. in Cambridge offers four bedrooms and 4.5 baths in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood for $2,295,000. Via MLS

It is that time of year when the heating prices are about as high as the whipped cream atop your peppermint mocha. But a good way to offset heating bills and get in the spirit of the holidays is a good fireplace. With holiday décor already taking over the stores, it may be time to throw some lights on those mantels.

In honor of the season, we have found five outstanding homes on the market with cozy fireplaces. Check them out:

32 Avon Hill St., Unit A, Cambridge

$2,595,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

3,026 square feet

Take the video tour.

90 Holworthy St., Cambridge

$2,295,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

2,460 square feet

0.05-acre lot

27 Mercer St., Unit 2, South Boston

$1,249,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half baths

1,628 square feet

22 Elm St.,Charlestown

$1,925,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,952 square feet

0.05-acre lot

Note: There is an accepted contingent offer on this property, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

23 Stonefield Court, Needham

$3,895,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths

8,346 square feet

1.02-acre lot