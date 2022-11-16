Home Buying

5 listings with cozy fireplaces to bring in the holiday season

Pretty properties, from traditional to modern, in Cambridge, South Boston, Charlestown, and Needham.

90 Holworthy St Cambridge Fireplace and living room space
The single-family home at 90 Holworthy St. in Cambridge offers four bedrooms and 4.5 baths in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood for $2,295,000. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

It is that time of year when the heating prices are about as high as the whipped cream atop your peppermint mocha. But a good way to offset heating bills and get in the spirit of the holidays is a good fireplace. With holiday décor already taking over the stores, it may be time to throw some lights on those mantels.

In honor of the season, we have found five outstanding homes on the market with cozy fireplaces. Check them out: 

32 Avon Hill St., Unit A, Cambridge

32 Avon Hill Street Fireplace in living room with traditional wood mantel and tiles surrounding the space.
. – Via MLS
32 Avon Hill Street living room with couch and open stairs, ample light soaking the space.
. – Via MLS
32 Avon Hill Street Kitchen with wooden cabinetry
. – Via MLS
32 Avon Hill Street Exterior with greenery from a bird eye view.
. – Via MLS

$2,595,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath 

3,026 square feet

Take the video tour.

***

90 Holworthy St., Cambridge

90 Holworthy St Cambridge Living Room and Fireplace with bay windows and natural light soaking the space.
. – Via MLS
90 Holworthy St Cambridge Dining Room with ample light and a four top table in the center of the space.
. – Via MLS
90 Holworthy St Cambridge Kitchen with brass lights atop a waterfall island and stainless steel appliances.
. – Via MLS
90 Holworthy St Cambridge Bedroom with cathedral ceilings and ample windows and a chandelier in the center of the space with the bed right beneath it.
.

$2,295,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath 

2,460 square feet

0.05-acre lot

***

27 Mercer St., Unit 2, South Boston

27 Mercer Street Living room with a stone surrounded fireplace in front of seating and window letting in ample light.
. – Via MLS
27 Mercer Street Dining Room with table and light hung above the table in the center of the space.
. – Via MLS
27 Mercer Street Kitchen with white cabinetry and waterfall island.
. – Via MLS
27 Mercer Street Bedroom with doors leading to outdoor space.
. – Via MLS

$1,249,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half baths 

1,628 square feet 

***

22 Elm St.,Charlestown

22 Elm Street Boston Fireplace in the dining and kitchen area.
. – Via MLS
22 Elm Street Boston Kitchen area with island.
. – Via MLS
22 Elm Street Boston room with gas stove and carpet.
. – Via MLS
22 Elm Street Boston Bedroom with carpet and wooden beams.
. – Via MLS

$1,925,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,952 square feet 

0.05-acre lot

Note: There is an accepted contingent offer on this property, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

***

23 Stonefield Court, Needham

23 Stonefield Ct Needham Living room with floor to ceiling fireplace made of stone.
. – Via MLS
23 Stonefield Ct Needham Kitchen with island and updated features.
. – Via MLS
23 Stonefield Ct Needham Bedroom with bed in the center of the space and ample room with ample light.
. – Via MLS
23 Stonefield Ct Needham outdoor space from birds eye view with firepit and outdoor seating.
. – Via MLS

$3,895,000

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths

8,346 square feet 

1.02-acre lot