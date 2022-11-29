5 standout Newton listings below the typical price

Address newsletter
The median sales price of a single-family home in Newton has decreased only slightly year over year, to $1,298,000, according to an October report by The Warren Group. The cost of a condo, however, jumped from $725,000 to $1,298,000.
But don’t despair. We found five handsome listings below those price points. Check them out:
$1,100,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,607 square feet
0.16-acre lot
***
$1,099,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,794 square feet
0.14-acre lot
***
59 Playstead Road, Newton Corner
$1,050,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,249 square feet
0.26-acre lot
***
$799,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,560 square feet
0.15-acre lot
***
$949,800
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,840 square feet
