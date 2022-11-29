Home Buying

5 standout Newton listings below the typical price

The median cost of condos increased in October, but the price of single-family homes fell (a little bit).

65 Woodbine St exterior with walkway leading to the front door, and steps to get into the front door.
65 Woodbine St. in Newton's Auburndale village is on the market for $1,100,000 and offers four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

The median sales price of a single-family home in Newton has decreased only slightly year over year, to $1,298,000, according to an October report by The Warren Group. The cost of a condo, however, jumped from $725,000 to $1,298,000.

But don’t despair. We found five handsome listings below those price points. Check them out:

65 Woodbine St., Auburndale

65 Woodbine St exterior of the house.
. – Via MLS
65 Woodbine St kitchen with amble cabinets and hardwood floors.
. – Via MLS
65 Woodbine St living room with wooden built-ins.
. – Via MLS

$1,100,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,607 square feet 

0.16-acre lot 

***

74 Upham St., West Newton 

74 Upham St. exterior of the home.
. – Via MLS
74 Upham St. open kitchen with window and ample storage.
. – Via MLS
74 Upham St. stairs.
. – Via MLS

$1,099,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,794 square feet 

0.14-acre lot 

***

59 Playstead Road, Newton Corner

Exterior of a gray colonial from the side with greenish yellow grass and trees in summer splendor.
. – Via MLS
View of a kitchen with white walls, two windows, green cabinetry, and two pendant lights.
. – Via MLS
View of room with white walls, hardwood flooring, and a redbrick fireplace.
. – Via MLS

$1,050,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,249 square feet 

0.26-acre lot

***

936 Walnut St. 

936 Walnut St kitchen.
. – Via MLS
936 Walnut St dining room.
. – Via MLS
936 Walnut St exterior of home.
. – Via MLS

$799,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths 

1,560 square feet 

0.15-acre lot 

***

30 Columbia Ave., Unit 1 

30 Columbia Ave., Unit 1 kitchen area
. – Via MLS
30 Columbia Ave., Unit 1 Dining Area
. – Via MLS
30 Columbia Ave., Unit 1 Living Area
. – Via MLS

$949,800

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath 

1,840 square feet 