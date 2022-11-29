Home Buying 5 standout Newton listings below the typical price The median cost of condos increased in October, but the price of single-family homes fell (a little bit). 65 Woodbine St. in Newton's Auburndale village is on the market for $1,100,000 and offers four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Via MLS

The median sales price of a single-family home in Newton has decreased only slightly year over year, to $1,298,000, according to an October report by The Warren Group. The cost of a condo, however, jumped from $725,000 to $1,298,000.

But don’t despair. We found five handsome listings below those price points. Check them out:

65 Woodbine St., Auburndale

$1,100,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,607 square feet

0.16-acre lot

***

74 Upham St., West Newton

$1,099,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,794 square feet

0.14-acre lot

***

59 Playstead Road, Newton Corner

$1,050,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,249 square feet

0.26-acre lot

***

936 Walnut St.

$799,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,560 square feet

0.15-acre lot

***

30 Columbia Ave., Unit 1

$949,800

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,840 square feet