Luxury Home of the Week: A restored Beacon Hill town house for $9 million The features of the circa-1890 property include an elevator and a roof deck.

This renovated town house is packed with pluses, including its prime location on a private street on the “Flat of the Hill” in Beacon Hill.

With 13 rooms and six levels of living, 4 Otis Place is listed for an even $9,000,000. There are four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and an elevator in the 4,500-square-foot property. Glenn Forger of Olde Forge Realty has the listing.

Past a double-door entry, the first floor shows off built-ins and crown molding — finishes that are plentiful within the home. A cozy sitting area with built-in benches is nestled beside the entrance, leading into a living room with a gas fireplace. Another fireplace appears in the next room: a refined, wood-paneled home office outfitted with elegant crown molding and built-ins.

An open layout containing the family room, kitchen, and dining area occupies the second floor. The pristine kitchen, found at the center, shows off white cabinetry and counters to match, as well as a host of stainless steel appliances. The space offers an island and a breakfast bar, while the dining room provides a custom wet bar. The family room, complete with its own fireplace, lies at the other end of the floor.

The third level is purely devoted to the primary suite: the bedroom area, a walk-in closet, laundry space, a water closet, and a bathroom with a freestanding tub, shower, and vanities separated by a built-in bench. Two bathrooms and two more bedrooms are on the level above. One even gets its own dressing room.

Up on the top floor, a lounge with built-in shelving, a fireplace, and a custom wet bar leads to the roof deck. The lower level offers a family room and laundry space, as well as a full bathroom and a bedroom.

