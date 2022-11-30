Home Buying For $321,000, a condo in an old Jamaica Plain firehouse The space fills with natural light from the former fire door windows, a reminder of the building’s origin. Constructed in 1909, the firehouse was established to provide additional coverage for the Forest Hills Station area. Ryan Fullam/HelioBook

Originally known as Chemical Engine No. 13 Fire House, 16-18 Walk Hill St. in Jamaica Plain is a stylish 398-square-foot condo listed for $321,000.

Constructed in 1909, the firehouse was established to provide additional coverage for the Forest Hills Station area, according to a Boston Globe article from 1910. The property was converted into 13 residential units in 1964, according to historic documents.

A flight of stairs leads to the one-bedroom, one-bath unit, which is on the first floor of the building. Inside, the colorful kitchen features a blue refrigerator, blue tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. There’s also a convertible island that provides two seats and can be pushed aside to create additional space. The space fills with natural light from the former fire door windows, a reminder of the building’s origin.

“That door was the entry for the firetrucks,” said Tikeon Sealey of Focus Real Estate, who shares the listing with Neathery Brenzel.

The living room’s space is carefully considered. There are exposed-brick walls and a built-in shelving unit, which features a convertible desk.

The bedroom has one window and currently features two wardrobe closets from IKEA. There’s also a closet in the hallway.

“I think where the windows are situated and the height of the ceiling create a tremendous sense of space in that living area,” Brenzel said.

The island, shelving unit with desk, and bedroom wardrobe units are available for purchase.

There’s a common outdoor space with a grassy nook and tiered terrace that’s reached by wooden steps.

The $402 homeowner’s association fee includes all the standards, as well as gas, landscaping, snow removal, as well as extra storage and free laundry in the basement. You have to exit the building to reach it.