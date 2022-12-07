Home Buying 5 homes for sale below the typical prices in Jamaica Plain From one-bedroom condos to five-bedroom Victorians. Unit 2 at 248 Amory St. in Jamaica Plain has two bedrooms, one full bath, and a $675,000 asking price. Via MLS

Home prices have skyrocketed in Jamaica Plain, with the median sales price for a single-family home increasing 39.1% year over year to $1,150,000 in October and the cost of a condo jumping a little bit less, 25.3%, to $685,000, according to a report from The Warren Group.

We unearthed five listings that are at or below those median prices. Check them out:

5 Malcolm Road

$925,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,374 square feet

0.11-acre lot

107 Chestnut Ave.

$899,999

5 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,877 square feet

0.07-acre lot

248 Amory St., Unit 2

$675,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,020 square feet

3171 Washington St., Unit 201

$519,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

724 square feet

990 Centre St., Unit 6

$510,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,059 square feet