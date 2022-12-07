Home Buying

5 homes for sale below the typical prices in Jamaica Plain

From one-bedroom condos to five-bedroom Victorians.

248 Amory, Unit 2 kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Unit 2 at 248 Amory St. in Jamaica Plain has two bedrooms, one full bath, and a $675,000 asking price. Via MLS

By Grayson Rice

Home prices have skyrocketed in Jamaica Plain, with the median sales price for a single-family home increasing 39.1% year over year to $1,150,000 in October and the cost of a condo jumping a little bit less, 25.3%, to $685,000, according to a report from The Warren Group.

We unearthed five listings that are at or below those median prices. Check them out:

5 Malcolm Road 

5 Malcolm Rd exterior with driveway and house on a small hill.
5 Malcolm Rd living room with fireplace.
5 Malcolm Rd dining area with table under a center light.
$925,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,374 square feet 

0.11-acre lot 

***

107 Chestnut Ave.  

107 Chestnut Ave living room
107 Chestnut Ave dining room
107 Chestnut Ave kitchen with blue bottom cabinets and white top cabinets.
$899,999

5 bedrooms, 2 full baths 

1,877 square feet 

0.07-acre lot 

***

248 Amory St., Unit 2 

248 Amory Boston living room with open floor plan.
248 Amory Boston dining and kitchen area
248 Amory Boston rooftop area
$675,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,020 square feet 

***

3171 Washington St., Unit 201

3171 Washington St. Kitchen with modern features and island.
3171 Washington St. living room, kitchen and stair area of home.
3171 Washington St. exterior rendering of building (gray siding and natural wood pieces around the window).
$519,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

724 square feet 

***

990 Centre St., Unit 6 

990 Centre Street Exterior
990 Centre Street Living Room with couch soaked in light.
990 Centre Street dining room area
$510,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,059 square feet