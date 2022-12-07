5 homes for sale below the typical prices in Jamaica Plain

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Home prices have skyrocketed in Jamaica Plain, with the median sales price for a single-family home increasing 39.1% year over year to $1,150,000 in October and the cost of a condo jumping a little bit less, 25.3%, to $685,000, according to a report from The Warren Group.
We unearthed five listings that are at or below those median prices. Check them out:
$925,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,374 square feet
0.11-acre lot
***
$899,999
5 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,877 square feet
0.07-acre lot
***
$675,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,020 square feet
***
$519,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
724 square feet
***
$510,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,059 square feet
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.