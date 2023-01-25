Home Buying Listed: For $625k, a Jamaica Plain condo with the cutest home office Beautiful built-ins surround the desk. This home office is one of the three bedrooms offered in Unit 8 at 46-48 Woodlawn St. in Jamaica Plain.

If the pandemic left you working remotely, chances are your home office deserves an upgrade. This Jamaica Plain condo offers exactly that and then some.

The 1,200-square-foot, top-floor condominium — Unit 8 at 46-48 Woodlawn St. in Jamaica Plain — offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Thanks to its open floor plan, light paint, and numerous double-hung windows, the home appears airy, light, and bright. Kayla Prange of the Mulu Group at eXp Realty has listed the condo for $625,000.

The front door opens into an entryway that flows into a living and dining space with four double-hung windows. To the right of the dining space is a kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets, a contrasting mosaic tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.

Around the corner from the living and dining space are the condo’s two full bathrooms, with sconce lighting, single vanities, and white walls and tiling for a clean look.

Down the hall are three bedrooms, each with the same hardwood flooring that runs throughout the unit. The primary bedroom offers a windowed bump-out and folding door closet. One bedroom is set up as a home office with built-in shelving, recessed lighting, and space for a desk setup and other seating.

The condo also has an in-unit laundry setup, a storage room, and a porch overlooking the back of the property. It comes with one parking space and is part of a homeowner’s association.

