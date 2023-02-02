For $674,000, a two-bedroom Roxbury loft clad in shiplap

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
I you’re a “Fixer Upper” devotee, then shiplap is big on your home-shopping wish-list.
Unit 1 at 30 Copeland St. in Roxbury offers two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and walls clad in the wood design the cable-renovation show made famous. Herion Karbunara of H & Company Real Estate has listed the home for $674,000.
The entrance to the bi-level loft leads to a dining room with oak floors and white shiplap walls. The living room is spacious enough to be divided into a home office and living space ideal for Zoom calls — and work breaks, as seen in this virtually staged photo.
Past the dining room is a kitchen that boasts an island with seating for four. The kitchen also has white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, exposed brick, and a white subway tile backsplash.
A back door opens to the 104-square-foot composite deck. The first floor also holds a half bathroom with white walls, hardwood flooring, a pedestal sink, and black hardware.
Downstairs is the loft’s second level, which houses its two full bathrooms and two bedrooms. At the bottom of the stairs is a wooden bench with coat racks above and storage below.
The primary bedroom features walk-in closets with double doors. Both downstairs bathrooms have subway-tiled showers with hexagonal floor tiles, as well as concrete flooring with radiant heat. The primary bathroom also has a soaking tub and double vanity.
The home, which is in a building that dates to 1890, comes with two off-street parking spaces , a washer and dryer, crown molding, and air conditioning. It is part of a homeowners association.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.