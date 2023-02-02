Home Buying For $674,000, a two-bedroom Roxbury loft clad in shiplap The unit comes with two off-street parking spaces, quartz counters, a soaking tub, a composite deck, and oak flooring. The kitchen at 30 Copeland St. features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a white subway tile backsplash, and rustic brick accents. Kerry Howell

I you’re a “Fixer Upper” devotee, then shiplap is big on your home-shopping wish-list.

Unit 1 at 30 Copeland St. in Roxbury offers two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and walls clad in the wood design the cable-renovation show made famous. Herion Karbunara of H & Company Real Estate has listed the home for $674,000.

. – Kerry Howell

The entrance to the bi-level loft leads to a dining room with oak floors and white shiplap walls. The living room is spacious enough to be divided into a home office and living space ideal for Zoom calls — and work breaks, as seen in this virtually staged photo.

Past the dining room is a kitchen that boasts an island with seating for four. The kitchen also has white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, exposed brick, and a white subway tile backsplash.

Advertisement:

A back door opens to the 104-square-foot composite deck. The first floor also holds a half bathroom with white walls, hardwood flooring, a pedestal sink, and black hardware.

. – Kerry Howell

Downstairs is the loft’s second level, which houses its two full bathrooms and two bedrooms. At the bottom of the stairs is a wooden bench with coat racks above and storage below.

The primary bedroom features walk-in closets with double doors. Both downstairs bathrooms have subway-tiled showers with hexagonal floor tiles, as well as concrete flooring with radiant heat. The primary bathroom also has a soaking tub and double vanity.

. – Kerry Howell

. – Kerry Howell

The home, which is in a building that dates to 1890, comes with two off-street parking spaces , a washer and dryer, crown molding, and air conditioning. It is part of a homeowners association.

Take the video tour.