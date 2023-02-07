Home Buying

5 Rhode Island listings near the newest commuter rail stop

Bay Staters accounted for 24% of home sales in Rhode Island last year. Check out these homes are on the market for under $600k.

An open living room and kitchen space with lofted bedroom and bathroom.
This 2,061-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Pawtucket, R.I., is on the market for $549,000. RILiving.com

By Vivi Smilgius

Massachusetts residents are moving to the Ocean State in waves.

Last year, nearly a quarter of Rhode Island home sales were to Massachusetts residents, according to Águêda Del Borgo, 2022 president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors and principal at Places & Spaces Realty.

The newly opened Pawtucket/Central Falls commuter rail station may inspire more moves. Here are five listings about 2 miles or less by car from the stop, according to Google Maps.

303 Reservoir Ave., Lincoln, R.I.

A Garrison Colonial with gray siding sits atop a verdant hill surrounded by mature trees.
The kitchen has hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances with teal cabinets and a window above the sink.
The living room has double-hung windows and dark gray walls with hardwood floors.
$425,000

3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths

1,708 square feet

🚊2.3 miles

31 Utton Ave., Pawtucket R.I.

A modified Cape Cod-style home with beige siding, white trim, green shutters, and a two car garage. The lawn is yellow for winter. The roof has black shingles, and the front porch features a wrought-iron overhang.
The living room features a picture window, arched doorways, a white brick fireplace and light hardwood floors.
The kitchen has white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances and double-hung windows above the sink.
$325,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

1,490 square feet

🚊1.2 miles

10 Lucas St., Pawtucket

A multi-gabled gray Colonial with white trim and a one-car garage. The front door has glass with caming and sidelights.
The kitchen has hardwood floors, gray tile backsplash, marble countertops, gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
A bathroom with gray walls, a white shower/bathtub, light gray tiling and a double-hung window.
$489,000

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

3,600 square feet

🚊2 miles

98 Terrace Ave., Pawtucket

A white farmhouse-style home with no shutters, a concrete retaining wall, and mature shrubs. The sidewalk to the home is lined with a rockwall.
The kitchen is all white, with white cabinets and appliances, bright subway tile backsplash and granite countertops.
The living room has double-hung, moulded windows and hardwood floors.
$330,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,003 square feet

🚊2.1 miles

10 Exchange Court, Unit 203, Pawtucket, R.I.

A lofted bedroom with hardwood floors, exposed wood ceiling beams and dangling light fixtures.
A bathroom with a frameless shower, wooden sink and marble-esque tiles.
A staircase above the kitchen leads to a lofted bedroom and bathroom.
$549,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

2,061 square feet

🚊0.7 of a mile