Home Buying 5 Rhode Island listings near the newest commuter rail stop Bay Staters accounted for 24% of home sales in Rhode Island last year. Check out these homes are on the market for under $600k. This 2,061-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Pawtucket, R.I., is on the market for $549,000. RILiving.com

Massachusetts residents are moving to the Ocean State in waves.

Last year, nearly a quarter of Rhode Island home sales were to Massachusetts residents, according to Águêda Del Borgo, 2022 president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors and principal at Places & Spaces Realty.

The newly opened Pawtucket/Central Falls commuter rail station may inspire more moves. Here are five listings about 2 miles or less by car from the stop, according to Google Maps.

303 Reservoir Ave., Lincoln, R.I.

. – Via MLS

. – RILiving.com

. – RILiving.com

$425,000

3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths

1,708 square feet

🚊2.3 miles

***

31 Utton Ave., Pawtucket R.I.

. – Via MLS

. – RILiving.com

. – RILiving.com

$325,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

1,490 square feet

🚊1.2 miles

***

10 Lucas St., Pawtucket

. – Via MLS

. – RILiving.com

. – RILiving.com

$489,000

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

3,600 square feet

🚊2 miles

***

98 Terrace Ave., Pawtucket

. – Via MLS

. – RILiving.com

. – RILiving.com

$330,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,003 square feet

🚊2.1 miles

***

10 Exchange Court, Unit 203, Pawtucket, R.I.

. – RILiving.com

. – RILiving.com

. – RILiving.com

$549,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

2,061 square feet

🚊0.7 of a mile