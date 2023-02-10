Home Buying

For $825k, a 2-bed Jamaica Plain condo that’s bright in winter white

Other highlights include a walk-in shower, hardwood flooring, and a skylight.

A living room with white walls, double-hung windows, maple floors and a skylight.
. Drone Home Media

By Vivi Smilgius

This Jamaica Plain condominium is bright and white with plenty of light.

Located at 8 Myrtle St., Unit 2 has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Janet Deegan of the Cervone Deegan Team at Coldwell Banker Realty in Boston has listed the 980-square-foot condominium for $825,000.

An entryway with hexagonal tile gradually shifts to maple flooring for a pixelated effect. The entry flows into the living room, which has double-hung windows topped with gorgeous lintels, as well as a vaulted ceiling and a skylight. 

Those white walls and maple floors are replicated in the kitchen, which has a white subway tile backsplash, white quartz and wood countertops, and white flat-panel cabinets. The kitchen also features stainless steel appliances (including an induction range) and double-hung windows above the sink, which help keep the space bright and airy. 

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, wooden shelving, maple floors and white subway tile backsplash with quartz countertops.
. – Drone Home Media
A breakfast bar with seating for two looks onto neighboring homes through two double-hung windows.
. – Drone Home Media

Past the kitchen is a glass door leading to the condo’s back porch. On the opposite side, a breakfast bar with seating for two sits in front of two double-hung windows.

Advertisement:

In the primary bedroom, those lintels reappear above two double-hung windows. The room also offers a closet with bifold doors. A second bedroom with similar features is in use as a home office.

The bedroom has white walls, a bifold-door closet, maple floors and double-hung windows.
. – Drone Home Media

The home’s bathroom boasts a semi-frameless shower with mini black hexagonal floor tiles and white subway wall tiles. The bathroom also has a frameless mirror, a sleek single vanity, and wood shelving that matches the home’s hardwood floors.

The bathroom has a semi-frameless shower with white subway tile. There is also wooden shelving and a vanity with a frameless mirror.
. – Drone Home Media

The condo comes with one parking space.