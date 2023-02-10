Home Buying For $825k, a 2-bed Jamaica Plain condo that’s bright in winter white Other highlights include a walk-in shower, hardwood flooring, and a skylight. . Drone Home Media

This Jamaica Plain condominium is bright and white with plenty of light.

Located at 8 Myrtle St., Unit 2 has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Janet Deegan of the Cervone Deegan Team at Coldwell Banker Realty in Boston has listed the 980-square-foot condominium for $825,000.

An entryway with hexagonal tile gradually shifts to maple flooring for a pixelated effect. The entry flows into the living room, which has double-hung windows topped with gorgeous lintels, as well as a vaulted ceiling and a skylight.

Those white walls and maple floors are replicated in the kitchen, which has a white subway tile backsplash, white quartz and wood countertops, and white flat-panel cabinets. The kitchen also features stainless steel appliances (including an induction range) and double-hung windows above the sink, which help keep the space bright and airy.

Past the kitchen is a glass door leading to the condo’s back porch. On the opposite side, a breakfast bar with seating for two sits in front of two double-hung windows.

In the primary bedroom, those lintels reappear above two double-hung windows. The room also offers a closet with bifold doors. A second bedroom with similar features is in use as a home office.

The home’s bathroom boasts a semi-frameless shower with mini black hexagonal floor tiles and white subway wall tiles. The bathroom also has a frameless mirror, a sleek single vanity, and wood shelving that matches the home’s hardwood floors.

The condo comes with one parking space.