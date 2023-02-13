Home Buying 11 pretty properties for under $600k in communities with rail service From Jamaica Plain to Lowell and from Fitchburg to Middleborough, homes that will help you leave that Boston traffic behind. This condo at 1710 Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester has one bedroom, one full bath, 745 square feet of living space, and a $499,000 price tag. Rendering via MLS

Nobody likes spending every commute stuck in traffic. Here are 11 listings within 3 miles of MBTA commuter rail or subway service.

6 Chestnut Ave., Apt. 3, Jamaica Plain

$499,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

617 square feet

🚇 0.3 of a mile from Jackson Square stop on the Orange Line

***

6 Westford St., Haverhill

$490,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,495 square feet

🚉1 mile from Haverhill commuter rail stop

***

1710 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester

$499,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

745 square feet

🚇A half mile from the Ashmont stop on the Red Line

***

364 Marlborough St., Apt. 1, Back Bay

$559,000

Studio

410 square feet

🚇0.3 of a mile from the Hynes Convention Center Green Line stop

***

11 Forest St., Middleborough

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$549,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,950 square feet

0.47-acre lot

🚊1.7 miles from the Lakeville/Middleborough stop on the commuter rail

***

1400 Gorham St., Unit 40, Lowell

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$499,900

3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

1,610 square feet

🚊1.8 miles from the Lowell stop on the commuter rail

***

197 Lake St., Unit 19, Weymouth

$300,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

632 square feet

🚊1.3 miles from the East Weymouth stop on the commuter rail

***

32 Sherman St., Natick

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$571,000

3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

1,300 square feet

🚊0.6 miles from the Natick Center commuter rail stop

***

62 Sheldon Road, Fitchburg

Via MLS

$499,900

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

1,500 square feet

1.56-acre lot

🚊2.8 miles from the Fitchburg commuter rail stop

***

200 Cove Way, Quincy

Via MLS

Via MLS

$409,900

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,151 square feet

🚇1.9 miles from Quincy Center Station on the Red Line

***

163 Chestnut St., No. C203, Chelsea

Rendering via MLS

$549,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

904 square feet

🚇.03 of a mile from the Bellingham Square Silver Line station