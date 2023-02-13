Home Buying

11 pretty properties for under $600k in communities with rail service

From Jamaica Plain to Lowell and from Fitchburg to Middleborough, homes that will help you leave that Boston traffic behind.

1710-dot-ave-dorchester-kitchen
This condo at 1710 Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester has one bedroom, one full bath, 745 square feet of living space, and a $499,000 price tag. Rendering via MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

Nobody likes spending every commute stuck in traffic. Here are 11 listings within 3 miles of MBTA commuter rail or subway service.

6 Chestnut Ave., Apt. 3, Jamaica Plain

The kitchen has light gray walls, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
The living room includes a bay window and has light gray walls and hardwood floors.
The bathroom has light gray walls, tube lighting and a single vanity.
$499,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

617 square feet

🚇 0.3 of a mile from Jackson Square stop on the Orange Line

***

6 Westford St., Haverhill

The living room has pale green walls, white crown moulding, and hardwood floors.
The kitchen has tile floors, Shaker-style cabinets and pendant lighting.
One of the home's two bathrooms has a single-hung window in a shower with built-in shelving.
$490,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,495 square feet

🚉1 mile from Haverhill commuter rail stop

***

1710 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester

$499,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

745 square feet

🚇A half mile from the Ashmont stop on the Red Line

***

364 Marlborough St., Apt. 1, Back Bay

The living area has a bay window, white walls, and hardwood floors.
The kitchen has wooden Shaker-style cabinets and white shiplap walls.
A lofted space creates room for a mattress.
$559,000

Studio

410 square feet

🚇0.3 of a mile from the Hynes Convention Center Green Line stop

***

11 Forest St., Middleborough

$549,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,950 square feet

0.47-acre lot

🚊1.7 miles from the Lakeville/Middleborough stop on the commuter rail

***

1400 Gorham St., Unit 40, Lowell

$499,900

3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

1,610 square feet

🚊1.8 miles from the Lowell stop on the commuter rail

***

197 Lake St., Unit 19, Weymouth

The living room has beige walls, hardwood floors and a fireplace.
Remodeled in 2013, the kitchen includes white cabinetry and hardwood floors.
The bedroom has seafoam green walls and built-in cabinetry for storage.
$300,000

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

632 square feet

🚊1.3 miles from the East Weymouth stop on the commuter rail

***

32 Sherman St., Natick

$571,000

3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

1,300 square feet

🚊0.6 miles from the Natick Center commuter rail stop

***

62 Sheldon Road, Fitchburg

The kitchen has pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and white cabinetry.
The bedroom has beige walls and hardwood floors with a muntinned picture window.
$499,900

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

1,500 square feet

1.56-acre lot

🚊2.8 miles from the Fitchburg commuter rail stop

***

200 Cove Way, Quincy

$409,900

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,151 square feet

🚇1.9 miles from Quincy Center Station on the Red Line

***

163 Chestnut St., No. C203, Chelsea

The floor plan for unit 203 includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
$549,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

904 square feet

🚇.03 of a mile from the Bellingham Square Silver Line station