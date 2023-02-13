11 pretty properties for under $600k in communities with rail service

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Nobody likes spending every commute stuck in traffic. Here are 11 listings within 3 miles of MBTA commuter rail or subway service.
6 Chestnut Ave., Apt. 3, Jamaica Plain
$499,000
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
617 square feet
🚇 0.3 of a mile from Jackson Square stop on the Orange Line
***
$490,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,495 square feet
🚉1 mile from Haverhill commuter rail stop
***
1710 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester
$499,000
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
745 square feet
🚇A half mile from the Ashmont stop on the Red Line
***
364 Marlborough St., Apt. 1, Back Bay
$559,000
Studio
410 square feet
🚇0.3 of a mile from the Hynes Convention Center Green Line stop
***
$549,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,950 square feet
0.47-acre lot
🚊1.7 miles from the Lakeville/Middleborough stop on the commuter rail
***
1400 Gorham St., Unit 40, Lowell
$499,900
3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
1,610 square feet
🚊1.8 miles from the Lowell stop on the commuter rail
***
197 Lake St., Unit 19, Weymouth
$300,000
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
632 square feet
🚊1.3 miles from the East Weymouth stop on the commuter rail
***
$571,000
3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
1,300 square feet
🚊0.6 miles from the Natick Center commuter rail stop
***
$499,900
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
1,500 square feet
1.56-acre lot
🚊2.8 miles from the Fitchburg commuter rail stop
***
$409,900
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,151 square feet
🚇1.9 miles from Quincy Center Station on the Red Line
***
163 Chestnut St., No. C203, Chelsea
$549,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
904 square feet
🚇.03 of a mile from the Bellingham Square Silver Line station
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.